3 Healthcare Stocks to Fight Off the Market Flu

2019 has been a good year for the stock market. Year-to-date, both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are up 15% and 19%, respectively. From an economic perspective, the unemployment levels and interest rates have remained low, which helped boost share prices.

That being said, the market isn’t immune to the recent dramas that have unfolded. The ongoing trade war with China and weak global growth have raised red flags among investors that a recession could be on the way, with those fears causing widespread volatility.

However, analysts are telling investors not to panic. Wall Street analysts believe that healthcare stocks still represent compelling investment opportunities amid economic uncertainty.

Using TipRanks powerful stock screener, we set out to pinpoint three stocks that command the support of the Street. You can customize the screener settings to match your investment strategy. In this case, we selected filters for healthcare stocks with a “strong buy” consensus ratings. We also specifically select stocks with big upside potential from the current share price. This is based on the upside potential from the current share price to the average analyst price target.

Now let’s delve into these three top healthcare stocks and see if they really have what it takes to fight off the market flu:

Novavax Inc. (NVAX)

The first healthcare company on our list develops vaccines that target respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), seasonal influenza and Ebola virus (EBOV).

Novavax has riled up Wall Street last week with enticing Phase III ResVax trial results. The data presented at the annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society for Obstetrics and Gynecology (IDSOG) on August 12 showed that the company's ResVax vaccine was able to protect infants one year after birth from all causes of pneumonia, including RSV associated pneumonia. It also highlighted the fact that protecting infants from the RSV infection can protect infants from contracting an infection from other microbes.

Investors have more reasons to be excited about the vaccine maker. On August 5, NVAX reached an agreement with the FDA on its Phase 3 trial design for Nanoflu, its seasonal influenza vaccine for adults 65 years and older. The company also partnered with Catalent Biologics (CTLT) back in June, allowing CTLT to expand its gene therapy footprint with the acquisition of Novavax’s manufacturing assets and capabilities.

B.Riley FBR analyst George Zavoico remains bullish on NVAX with a Buy rating, and his $35 price target, which seems like wishful thinking, may get another boost: “Based on these new results and other recent events, we place our price target for Novavax under review as we update our financial model of the company.” (To watch Zavoico's track record, click here)

"We do not believe these new, positive results will lead the FDA to reconsider its decision to require another Phase III trial of ResVax by maternal immunization before considering a BLA filing. While we still forecast that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is likely to agree with the FDA on this point, we would not be surprised if, due partly to these new results, the EMA may decide to allow Novavax to file a marketing authorization application (MAA) for ResVax while also requiring a post-marketing efficacy trial to confirm the results. A decision is expected this fall," Zavoico opined.