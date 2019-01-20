3 Healthcare Stocks Hitting 52-Week Highs: Are They Buys?

Investors love momentum. It's exciting. Of course, there's always the question about whether the momentum is sustainable.

Three healthcare stocks definitely enjoying strong momentum right now are DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN), and ResMed (NYSE: RMD). All three of these stocks recently hit 52-week highs, with two of the three setting all-time highs.

What's the reason behind the impressive momentum for DexCom, Regeneron, and ResMed? And are these high-flying stocks still buys?

Man pointing to a line chart going up. More

Image source: Getty Images.

1. DexCom

DexCom doesn't just have one reason for its strong momentum. It has multiple reasons.

The medical-device maker reported strong revenue and earnings growth throughout 2018. DexCom consistently beat analysts' earnings estimates. The company benefited from favorable Medicare decisions that expanded access to Medicare patients for its products. And, perhaps most important, DexCom received regulatory approvals in the U.S. and Europe for a new product that should fuel growth for a long time to come.

In March 2018, the Food and Drug Administration approved DexCom's G6 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system. European approval for the G6 product came three months later. Unlike previous CGM systems, DexCom's G6 doesn't require fingersticks for calibration of the device. It also included other new features including a one-touch simple insertion of the sensor applicator and predictive alert for low blood sugar levels.

The convenience of the G6 CGM is proving to be very popular with diabetic patients. DexCom hasn't officially reported its 2018 financial results yet, but the company expects year-over-year revenue growth will be in the ballpark of 42%. It also thinks that sales could jump between 15% and 20% in 2019.

2. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

2018 was an up-and-down year for Regeneron, but the big biotech is definitely on an upswing now. Regeneron's newfound strength appears to stem largely from investors' optimism about the biotech's prospects for winning new indications for two key drugs.

Regeneron's flagship product is Eylea. The blockbuster eye-disease drug generates over 60% of Regeneron's total revenue. The company hopes to win yet another indication for Eylea in May when the FDA is scheduled to announce an approval for the drug in treating diabetic retinopathy.

The biotech's No. 2 moneymaker is Dupixent. Regeneron and partner Sanofi won FDA approval for the drug in treating atopic dermatitis (eczema) in 2017, followed by approval for moderate-to-severe asthma in October 2018. The two drugmakers seek to add an expanded atopic dermatitis indication for adolescent patients between the ages of 12 and 17, as well as obtain European approval for Dupixent in treating asthma.

Investors also have great expectations for Regeneron's new skin-cancer drug, Libtayo. Regeneron and Sanofi secured FDA approval for the drug in treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma in September 2018 and now await European approval. Despite tough competition, Libtayo could become another blockbuster in Regeneron's lineup.

3. ResMed

ResMed's success over the last year resulted from a combination of solid financial performance and several strategic acquisitions. Although the stock fell in the midst of the broader market pullback that started in October, shares have bounced back in a major way since then.