3 Healthcare Stocks With Rising Expectations

If you're looking for stocks largely unaffected by international trade tensions, you'll find the healthcare sector's full of them. In fact, Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FLXN), Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH), and CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) recently surprised investors by raising their 2019 earnings estimates above figures provided earlier this year.

Raising forward guidance halfway through the year is usually a positive signal. Before getting too excited, though, let's take a closer look at these businesses and the sources of their optimism to see if they can keep growing.

A family moving up a climbing wall. More

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Flexion Therapeutics: Knee pain relief

Millions of older Americans suffer from knee pain caused by arthritis, and many of them have started lining up to receive regular injections of Flexion's lead drug, Zilretta. This pain relief formula slowly releases triamcinolone acetonide, an old steroid generally used to relieve topical inflammation, directly into the knee for about three months.

Arthritis patients who never imagined they'd feel relief have a lot in common with Flexion shareholders, who had seen their shares lose around 60% of their value over the past year. The stock has perked up recently because the Zilretta sales ramp investors cheered after the first quarter continued through the second. Compared to the previous-year period, second-quarter Zilretta sales rose 347% to $17 million, which was also 60% more than during the first quarter.

In May, the company paused a phase 3 trial that could help expand Zilretta's audience to include people with hip pain. The company plans to start Zilretta's expansion study again before the end of 2019, and it could begin a human proof-of-concept study with a new experimental gene therapy in early 2020.

Two people in full lab outfits with masks and gloves look through microscopes in a lab. More

Image source: Getty Images.

2. Guardant Health: Liquid biopsy leader

Guardant Health shares had already soared 181% since they began trading last October, and a glowing second-quarter earnings report recently pushed them up even further. Revenue soared 178% compared to the previous-year period to $54 million. That was more than anyone was expecting, which led management to raise its 2019 revenue guidance range to between $180 million and $190 million from the guided range of $145 million to $150 million provided just a few months earlier.