3 healthcare workers on what it was like to be among the first people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and the minimal side effects they're experiencing

Gia Miller
Healthcare workers at Yale New Haven Hospital receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines earlier this week
Healthcare workers at Yale New Haven Hospital receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines earlier this week. Courtesy of Yale New Haven Health

  • After the FDA approved the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on December 11, shipments of the vaccine quickly began been rolling out to hospitals across the US.

  • Frontline workers and other healthcare professionals have been among the first scheduled to receive the vaccine — including three who spoke with Business Insider after getting the shot.

  • Pediatrician Hanita Oh-Tan said the vaccine felt less painful than a flu shot, and ICU nurse practitioner Cassie Lewis said she barely felt the shot and later had slight arm soreness. 

  • Here's what their experiences were like, as told to freelance writer Gia Miller.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

On Friday, December 11, the FDA cleared the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in people 16 and older in the US. The vaccine uses a new technology platform called mRNA to train the body to fight off the coronavirus. It works by providing cells with instructions on how to create a piece of the "spike protein" so that the immune system creates antibodies to neutralize the actual coronavirus if it enters the body.

On Sunday, Pfizer began shipping the vaccine in special containers maintained at -94 degrees Fahrenheit to hospitals across the US, centers which have developed detailed plans as to who will receive the vaccine and when.

These three frontline workers were part of the first group to be vaccinated at each of their hospitals. Here's what they had to say about the experience.

Hanita Oh-Tan, 45, is a pediatrician at Capital Area Pediatrics in Falls Church, Virginia. 

Pediatrician Hanita Oh-Tan receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
Hanita Oh-Tan receiving the first shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Hanita Oh-Tan

On December 16 at 1 p.m., I was part of the first group to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at my hospital. I was really excited because I and all of the doctors I've spoken with believe in the vaccine's safety and potential to save millions. 

It was snowing on my way to the hospital that morning, so the 25-minute drive took me 45 minutes, which definitely allowed my anticipation to build. I arrived a little early, and there was already a small line, with each person standing on their little blue social distancing square. I could feel the excitement in the air, and once the line began moving, the administrative team and nurses ensured that everything ran efficiently and smoothly. 

Getting the vaccine was honestly less painful than the flu shot.

The nurses were great - they even allowed us to take selfies! After the vaccination, we were sent to the hospital's auditorium and required to sit for 15 minutes in case we felt dizzy or faint. They were playing the movie "Elf," and there was a collective sense of excitement and calm throughout the room.  

So far, I don't have any side effects, but from what I've heard and read in the data, people tend to have more side effects after the second round, so we'll see how that one goes in January.

Receiving the first dose of the vaccine has made me hopeful, but I won't behave any differently than I have since the pandemic began. I will still wear a mask. I will still social distance, practice good hand washing, and avoid big gatherings. Why? Well, partly because the first dose hasn't kicked in yet - it takes about two weeks, according to the document Pfizer-BioNTech prepared for the FDA, and also because the second dose really boosts your immunity. But even after the second dose, Pfizer's studies show that the vaccine only decreases the symptoms of COVID-19, not necessarily the transmission of it to others. Theoretically, I could still get COVID-19 and transmit it to my patients, family, or community. Until more people receive the vaccine, my individual vaccination won't help anybody. It's great to have a vaccine, but it will only be effective if people get vaccinated.

For me, getting the vaccine isn't political, it's public health.  

I chose to get the vaccine because I believe it's effective. I did it for me, my immediate family, my extended family, and my community. If everybody partakes and believes the science, we will get through this and return to the lives we miss. I want children to be back in school and parents to be back at work, and I want it to be safer for them to be there. I want to be an example for my own children and my patients. As a team, we can fight problems together.  

Cassie Lewis, 37, is an ICU nurse practitioner and chief quality officer at Bon Secours Health System in Richmond, Virginia. 

Cassie Lewis receiving her first vaccine shot COVID 19 Vaccine, Bon Secours
Cassie Lewis receiving her first vaccine shot. Cassie Lewis/Bon Secours

At 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning, I was the first person in our organization to receive the initial dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. As the leader of the team that secured the vaccine for Bon Secours, the team believed that having me receive the initial dose was the right thing to do, especially since I still have a clinical practice and see patients.

I was a little bit nervous, but mainly because a lot of people were watching. However, seeing the safety data that has come out over the last few months definitely reduced my nerves, so I felt very comfortable about getting the vaccine. Getting the vaccine didn't hurt - I honestly didn't even feel it. And despite a little soreness in my arm, I felt absolutely fine the next day. The data shows that some individuals have the same reactions as they would with the flu vaccine, such as a little bit of fatigue, muscle aches, low grade fevers, and arm soreness. Fortunately, I only had arm soreness.

I know it's safe and effective, so my main concerns were logistical. 

My biggest worry that day was getting people through the clinic. We've been doing a lot of planning behind the scenes to ensure that we'd be prepared when the vaccine arrived. The vaccine is very fragile and we have to be very careful about the amount of time between taking a vial out of the ultra-cold freezers, preparing it, and administering the proper dosage. It was definitely a challenge, and I had the pharmacy team with us to ensure that we were doing everything per the guidelines.

While there's no difference between this and the flu vaccine in terms of the amount of people coming through, it is, quite frankly, more logistically complicated. We developed a process to schedule our associates ahead of time so we knew who wanted the vaccine and how much we needed. Plus, if we had an extra dose because someone didn't show up, I planned how we could get another associate in the chair very quickly so nothing would be wasted.

The vaccine is an additional tool that will help us get this pandemic under control.

We're still in the middle of a pandemic, so even though I received the first dose, I'll continue to follow every safety precaution - it's still just as important to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

If we're going to do our part to get this pandemic under control, then getting the vaccine is part of that process. A lot of people who have lost their lives in this country. Those of us who've worked in healthcare during this time are exhausted - it's taken a significant emotional, mental, and physical toll on our workforce. Getting the vaccine will also help protect our healthcare workers so they're available for the future medical care of our communities. And, it'll eventually allow them to go home at night and see and hug their families without the fear of giving them the virus. 

Terry Nasser, 40, is an environmental services associate at Yale New Haven Health in Connecticut.

Terry Nasser, 40, is an environmental services associate at Yale New Haven Health in Connecticut
Terry Nasser before receiving his COVID-19 vaccine shot. Terry Nasser

I was one of the first five people in our hospital to receive the first dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine - we did it as a group on Tuesday afternoon. I'm an environmental services associate in the infectious disease unit, so I serve as the point person for the nurses, doing what I can to make their jobs easier. Once patients have left, it's my responsibility to do things like clean the apheresis unit - the machine removes blood from the patient then separates it into various components, such as plasma, platelets, white blood cells, and red blood cells. I was surprised that they chose me to be in the first group to get vaccinated, but it was such an honor.

I was a little nervous about getting the vaccine, but I knew I wanted to get it. I know there was a lot of speculation about whether or not it was safe, but I've seen the patients who have COVID-19, and I felt an obligation to be vaccinated because I work in the health system. Plus, I knew it was safe because I work on the same floor with Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu, who was the principal investigator of the Pfizer COVID-19 trial, and I asked him about the vaccine. He told me that it's 95% effective, and I trust him.

The vaccine wasn't painful or scary.

After I received the first dose, I felt really good. The next day, my only side effect was a sore arm, just like when you get a flu shot. I'm happy and excited about getting the next dose. 

Knowing that I now have the first part of the vaccine, I feel a lot safer. But even though it's supposed to protect us against COVID-19, I will still follow the same protocols out of respect for everybody else. I'll continue to follow the mask mandate, wash my hands, and wear my PPE. But do I feel a sense of relief? Yes. I'm definitely happy I got the vaccine.

I've worked at the hospital full time throughout the pandemic. 

When COVID-19 first came to the US, I was definitely scared. But, as I started to learn more about it, and my director explained that we should be fine if we wear our PPE, I began to feel a little better. Luckily, everyone in my department has been a great support system for me, but seeing what patients were going through really changed me. A lot of them couldn't see their family members, and there were many times when we were the only ones there to hold their hands. It's something I'll never forget. Luckily, I never got COVID-19 (knock on wood!), but it's been a very humbling experience.

I believe everybody who can should get the vaccine.

You should get the vaccine for yourself, for your family, and to stop the spread of COVID-19. I got it, and I feel great. I think it's a great vaccine. We need to stop the spread of COVID-19, and we can do that if everybody gets the vaccine. There's nothing to be afraid of.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Trump attacks Supreme Court for not helping him steal election and dubs McCain ‘overrated’ in late night Twitter rant

    Trump praised Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville from Alabama who has vowed to support him, but hit out at the late Senator John McCain - not for the first time

  • Dems Agree to Abandon Direct Aid for State, Local Govs in COVID Stimulus Negotiations

    Congressional Democrats have agreed to take direct aid for state and local governments out of a new coronavirus relief package in exchange for Republicans dropping their demand for liability protections for businesses.The idea to leave both issues on the sidelines of negotiations was proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) last week, in an attempt to pass a relief bill by the end of the year.Heavily Democratic New York is facing a $15 million budget shortfall going into 2021, in part because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo. The pandemic has also hurt finances in states like Florida, which are dependent on tourism revenue, and Wyoming which raises money through energy taxes."There are many states that are doing reasonably well right now, and a few that are struggling substantially," Jared Walczak, vice president of the Tax Foundation, told the Times. "That makes it very difficult to put a coalition together. That list of states isn’t red or blue, but there is a divide."Many Republicans have refused to send aid to state governments that they contend have managed their finances poorly."We don’t even know how much of the $1 trillion allocated to states and local governments by the CARES Act has already been spent, and they won’t tell us," Senator Rick Scott (R., Fla.) wrote in National Review last week. "States do not need bailouts; they want bailouts so they can use the money — intended to address the fallout from COVID — to plug the long-standing holes in their budgets and pension systems."The issue of state and local aid will likely be revisited once Joe Biden assumes office in January. Biden has expressed support for state and local aid to plug budget shortfalls.

  • Pfizer says 'millions' of vaccine doses are waiting to be shipped — but the government hasn't told them where to go

    It's no secret that there aren't enough Pfizer vaccine doses for every American who wants one. But there are at least a few million more sitting in a warehouse, waiting for the government to decide where they're headed, Pfizer said.After receiving emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration last week, Pfizer said Thursday that it has since shipped out the 2.9 million vaccine doses the U.S. government told the company to distribute. But Pfizer "has millions more doses sitting in warehouses awaiting instructions for where to ship" Bloomberg reports. Pfizer also denied it was the cause of shipping delays some states complained about, saying it's the federal government causing the holdup.The vast majority of Americans have said they'll get the coronavirus vaccine, with many ready to take it as soon as possible. So far, there are only enough doses available to start vaccinating people in nursing homes and frontline health care workers, whom the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agreed to prioritize.The U.S. bought 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine over the summer. But the Trump administration reportedly turned down Pfizer's offer to sell the U.S. more doses a few months later, meaning Pfizer may not be able to get another shipment to Americans until summer 2021. The U.S. did buy another another 100 million Moderna vaccine doses last week.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment'

  • Australian couple killed in 'terrorism incident' by 'known extremist'

    Australian detectives suspect the deaths of an elderly couple in their Brisbane home is a "terrorism incident" perpetrated by a knife-wielding man who was shot dead by police, officials said on Friday. Raghe Abdi, 22, threatened police with a knife before he was shot dead on a highway on the outskirts of Brisbane on Thursday morning, officers said. The bodies of an 87-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman were found in their home later on Thursday near where Abdi died, Queensland state Police Deputy Commissioner Tracy Linford said. Ms Linfold declined to detail how they had died but homicide detectives had found evidence that Abdi had been in the house, she said. Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the known extremist had been acting alone. "We had no choice but to declare this as a terrorism incident," Ms Carroll told reporters. Australia Federal Police suspect Abdi had been influenced by the Islamic State group. He was arrested on suspicion that he was trying to join extremists when he attempted to depart Brisbane Airport for Somalia in May 2019. He was released without charge due to insufficient evidence, but his passport was cancelled. In June 2019, he was charged with further offences including refusing to give detectives the pass code for his phone. He was free on bail and had been forced to wear a GPS tracking device, which he had cut off before he was shot.

  • Freed Nigerian schoolboys arrive back home

    More than 300 schoolboys kidnapped in Nigeria a week ago have been freed, the governor of the northwestern Katsina state said on Thursday (December 17). Aminu Bello Masari said that a total of 344 boys held in a forest in neighboring Zamfara state had been handed over to government security agents - but that the number did not account for all of those who had been abducted. "I think we have recovered most of the boys, it is not all of them." The boys were taken from the Government Science school in Kankara in an abduction which was claimed by Islamist militant group Boko Haram in an unverified audio recording. Masari said those that had been freed were on their way back to Katsina state and would be medically examined and reunited with their families on Friday (December 18). The kidnapping has gripped a nation already angry at widespread insecurity, and evoked memories of Boko Haram's 2014 kidnapping of more than 270 girls in the northeastern town of Chibok.

  • Biden's incoming deputy chief of staff apologizes for calling Republicans 'a bunch of f---ers'

    "I used some words that I probably could have chosen better," O'Malley Dillon said on Thursday, per a Politico report.

  • Mexican president defends restrictive immigration policies

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Thursday defended Mexico’s restrictive immigration policy, which has prevented many Central American migrants from crossing Mexico to reach the U.S. border. Mexico has sent National Guard officers and immigration agents to the southern border with Guatemala to prevent migrant caravans from entering Mexico and detain those who do manage to cross. “We have protected migrants, there have been no violations of their human rights," López Obrador said.

  • Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks

    "Congressional leaders are preparing the second-largest federal rescue package in our nation's history, and no one has seen it just days before it will get a vote," Politico reports. The emerging $900 million legislation, based on a proposal from a bipartisan group of Senate moderate, is believed to contain $600 direct stimulus payments for many Americans, but "senators are walking around clueless, with no idea what to expect or when to expect it."Meanwhile, President Trump, who hasn't been directly involved in the negotiations, was ready to step in Thursday with a demand for "substantially larger stimulus payments," The Washington Post reports, and he "was in the middle of formally drafting his demand for the larger payments when White House officials told him that doing so could imperil delicate negotiations over the economic relief package." Trump reportedly told allies Thursday afternoon he wants stimulus checks of "at least" $1,200 per person, but preferably as big as $2,000."The aides were really frantic, saying, 'We can't do this. It will blow up negotiations,'" one person who heard the exchange told the Post. Trump has previously publicly supported larger stimulus checks. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Trump's main negotiator on COVID-19 legislation, included Trump's name on an earlier round of $1,200 checks.The $600 checks are in the legislation largely due to an intervention by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-V.t) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) did not include any such payments in his sparser proposals, and many Senate Republicans are insisting the legislation come in at under $1 trillion; stimulus checks larger than $600 would push the price tag above that mark. Democrats and the White House were in agreement on a package worth about $2 trillion before the election, but Senate Republicans balked.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House Pfizer says 'millions' of vaccine doses are waiting to be shipped — but the government hasn't told them where to go

  • When families of murder victims speak at death penalty trials, their anguish may make sentencing less fair

    The Trump administration is spending its final months authorizing executions. Ten federal death row prisoners have been killed so far this year, ending a 17-year federal moratorium on applying the death penalty. States, on the other hand, are carrying out fewer executions this year – seven so far – than in any year since 1983, when five people were executed. This is in part because the COVID-19 pandemic poses serious health risks for the personnel responsible for putting prisoners to death.Among the state executions postponed this year was that of Pervis Payne, who in November was granted a temporary reprieve by Tennessee’s governor until April 9, 2021. Payne was sentenced to death in 1988 for the stabbing deaths of 28-year-old Charisse Christopher and her 2-year-old daughter. He also was convicted of assault with intent to commit first-degree murder of Christopher’s 3-year-old son, who survived.Payne’s is a significant case in America’s death penalty history because, in 1991, the United States Supreme Court used it to affirm the right of murder victims’ families to participate in the penalty phase of capital cases. Their personal testimony gives surviving family members the chance to tell judges and juries about the impact of crimes on their lives. Victim impact statements are now a regular part of the capital sentencing process in both federal and state capital trials.Victim impact statements have transformed the death penalty process, my research on capital punishment shows – including because of how they have been dealt with by the Supreme Court. Recognizing victims’ rightsThroughout most of American history, victims played little role in, and had little influence on, the criminal justice system. In the 1960s and 1970s, an organized victims’ rights movement began to emerge in response to the perceived pro-defendant tilt of the Supreme Court led by then-Chief Justice Earl Warren. Crime victims pushed for the right to be heard at critical junctures in the prosecution of offenders, especially when sentencing decisions were made.That push was especially strong in murder cases. In the 1970s and 1980s, several states, including Tennessee, adopted legislation affording murder victims’ families the right to participate in capital cases.Defendants in some death cases challenged the use of victim impact statements, asserting that the information they contained was irrelevant to sentence determinations and risked inflaming the passions of the jury.In 1987, the United States Supreme Court took up one of these challenges. In Booth v. Maryland, it considered whether victim impact testimony violated the Eighth Amendment’s ban on “cruel and unusual punishment.” The court, in a 5-4 decision, held that it did. In its majority opinion, Justice Lewis Powell wrote that because victim impact statements present the jury with emotionally compelling testimony, there is substantial risk of prejudice. They focus attention on factors of which the defendants were “unaware” and “divert the jury’s concern from the defendant’s background and record, and the circumstances of the crime.” Such testimony, then, threatens to undermine the “reasoned decision making we require in capital cases.”Four years later, following the retirement of two justices who voted against victim impact statements, the Supreme Court used Pervis Payne’s case to reconsider them. This time it found them constitutional in capital cases. In an opinion authored by Chief Justice William Rehnquist, the court conceded Justice Powell’s point that victim impact statements “do not in general reflect on the defendant’s ‘blameworthiness.’” But it concluded that punishment could and should be meted out differently depending on the harm that is actually done.“Victim impact evidence,” Rehnquist argued, “is simply another form or method of informing the sentencing authority about the specific harm caused by the crime in question. …” It ensures that the victim is not a “faceless stranger,” he wrote, and redresses the “unfairness” of criminal sentencing, which focuses solely on the life and circumstances of the offender. Grief, anger and racial biasVictim impact evidence has had a significant impact in death penalty trials since then. “[I]n the past capital sentencing pitted the defendant against the State,” wrote law professor Marcus Dubber in a Buffalo Law Review article published after the Supreme Court’s decision. Today, Dubber said, the defendant “encounters an even more formidable opponent” during sentencing: the victims’ grieving family.Research suggests that in many cases victim testimony provokes anger among jurors, compromising the rationality of their deliberations. Jurors use the grief expressed in victim impact statements as a “proxy for the level of defendant’s … culpability, and by implication, the perceived seriousness of the crime,” according to professors Janice Nadler and Mary Rose.But not all victim testimony is treated equally. Research shows that jurors tend to take the suffering of some victims’ families more seriously than others, depending on their social status. As law professor Susan Bandes notes, “A murder victim who met her assailant in a biker bar, for example, is valued less than a murder victim attacked while withdrawing money from an ATM machine.”Prosecutors tend to encourage families of middle-class victims to make statements while discouraging families from other backgrounds from doing so. Scholars have found that victim impact evidence also contributes to the already substantial racial differences in capital sentencing, with juries giving more weight to the suffering of white murder victims’ families. Mourning in courtAdvocates for victims claim that having the opportunity to talk about their loss promotes healing and closure.But giving a victim impact statement often does not provide a psychological benefit, according to Marilyn Armour, who directs the Institute for Restorative Justice and Restorative Dialogue at the University of Texas at Austin.Unlike churches, cemeteries or even therapists’ offices – traditional sites for mourning and expressing outrage at cruel loss – courtrooms may not be “well suited to assist with the healing process,” says Bandes. When victims speak in capital cases, public scrutiny invades their private suffering. Neither judges nor jurors are trained to deal with that deeply emotional process, and “nobody ensures defendants will respond appropriately” or that victims’ families will receive the justice that they seek.Not all families of murder victims want the killer put to death. In the case of Daniel Lee Lewis, the first person executed by the Trump administration, the victims’ family members spoke out against his sentence and execution. They had a voice in court, but did not get the justice they wanted.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Austin Sarat, Amherst College.Read more: * Trump plan to revive the gallows, electric chair, gas chamber and firing squad recalls a troubled history * People keep voting in support of the death penalty. So how can we end it?Austin Sarat does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • AOC clashes with pro-Trump senator who chided top Biden official for calling Republicans ‘f***ers’

    New York congresswoman leaps to defence of Jen O’Malley Dillon

  • Ethiopia offers reward for word on fugitive Tigrayan leaders

    ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Ethiopia offered a 10 million birr ($260,000) reward on Friday for information on the location of fugitive leaders of a rebellious force in northern Tigray region. The money for helping capture heads of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) was announced on state-run broadcaster EBC and tweeted by a government taskforce. TPLF leaders, possibly hiding in surrounding mountains since they lost Tigray's capital on Nov. 28, had said they were fighting back.

  • Flynn suggests Trump deploy the military in 'swing states' to 'rerun' the election, soft-pedals martial law

    Former National Security Adviser Michal Flynn tiptoed once again toward urging President Trump to declare martial law to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory, citing discredited voter fraud claims. Trump "could immediately, on his order, seize every single one of these voting machines," Flynn told Newsmax host Greg Kelly Thursday night. "He could order the, within the swing states, if he wanted to, he could take military capabilities, and he could place those in states and basically rerun an election in each of those states."Using the U.S. military to force states to redo an election is "not unprecedented," Flynn added. "These people are out there talking about martial law like it's something that we've never done. Martial law has been instituted 64 times, Greg. So I'm not calling for that. We have a constitutional process," and "that has to be followed."> Here's Michael Flynn on Newsmax saying that Trump could order "military capabilities" to swing states and "rerun an election in each of those states."> > "People out there talk about martial law like it's something that we've never done. Martial law has been instituted 64 times." pic.twitter.com/KNmiAGGiPF> > — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 18, 2020The federal government hasn't implemented martial law since after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor in 1941, and then only in the territory of Hawaii. "Flynn's insane rant" appears to rely on "the numerous invocations of martial law" before and during the Civil War, University of Texas law professor Steve Vladek said. Since then, Supreme Court precedents and several laws — notably the Posse Comitatus Act — have severely constrained the president's ability to declare martial law."Nothing to see here," Slate's Will Saletan tweeted. "Just a retired general and former undeclared foreign agent for an authoritarian regime, freshly pardoned by the president for lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia, asserting precedents for martial law to overturn the president's electoral defeat."Former President Barack Obama fired Flynn as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, then "tried to warn Trump about him," New York Times reporter Maggie Haberbman noted. "Trump hired him, fired him, complained about him and his son during transition, and then has obviously changed course." The Bulwark's Tim Miller added: "Michael Flynn lying to the FBI was the biggest break the nation caught during the Trump years. The thought of the insane mad man in the room when Trump was making decisions is frightening."More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House Pfizer says 'millions' of vaccine doses are waiting to be shipped — but the government hasn't told them where to go

  • Brussels wants to hit UK with tariffs if it shuts EU fishermen out of British waters after Brexit

    Michel Barnier doubled down on Brussels' demand that fishing rights be linked to trade in the Brexit deal on Friday and warned the UK and EU were at the "moment of truth" in the negotiations. Brussels wants the power to freeze British companies, and especially the fishing industry, out of the Brexit trade deal and the Single Market, if EU fishermen are shut out of UK waters in the future. The EU's chief negotiator said it was "unacceptable" that Britain could cut off access to UK waters but keep the benefits of the trade deal with the bloc. He said that would not be “fair” or “honest”. Mr Barnier said, “The European Union also has to maintain its sovereign right to react or to compensate by adjusting the conditions for products, and especially fisheries products, to the Single Market.” “And that is where we come up against one of the main hurdles of the negotiations at the moment - fisheries being part and parcel of the economic partnership,” he said in the European Parliament in Brussels. London has always rejected calls to link fisheries to trade because of the risk of retaliation, for example in the form of tariffs or suspension of market access, across the two agreements. But Mr Barnier's mention of "particularly" fisheries products could hint to a possible future compromise where tariffs retaliating to a loss of access to UK waters would be ringfenced to only hit fishing.

  • Kansas sheriff’s deputy accused of deliberately running over Black former detective

    Graphic dashcam video captures horrific event which led to federal lawsuit

  • Nigeria school attack: Hundreds of boys freed, local authorities say

    The authorities say more than 300 are on their way home but it is unclear if all have been freed.

  • Irritated by loss, Trump hunkers down at the White House and avoids talk of future

    Hunkered down in what one former White House official called the "presidential man cave" of the Oval Office, President Donald Trump does not want to talk about what lies ahead once he leaves office next month. Several people familiar with the situation say he knows his time is up even as he presses the fight against the election outcome, despite having failed in a series of court challenges to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election that made Democrat Joe Biden president-elect. With Monday's Electoral College vote certifying Biden's win, White House staff members are looking for jobs and planning their post-administration futures.

  • Supreme Court denies Kentucky religious school's challenge to COVID-19 restrictions, for now

    The Supreme Court said Thursday it won't order Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) to lift COVID-19 restrictions on in-school classes at Danville Christian Academy or other religious schools, but the justices gave the Christian school the chance to refile its case after the Christmas break. Beshear's order shifted all K-12 schools, public and private, to remote learning until Jan. 4, but schools start their winter break on Friday. "Under all of the circumstances, especially the timing and the impending expiration of the order, we deny the application without prejudice," the unsigned opinion said.Danville Christian Academy, joined by Kentucky's Republican attorney general and several dozen congressional Republicans, argued that while Beshear's order applies to all schools, the judges should compare religious schools not to their public counterparts but to secular businesses like movie theaters and stores that have been allowed to remain open at limited capacity. In that light, they argued, Beshear's order is a violation of their First Amendment religious liberties. Justices Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito agreed. "I would not leave in place yet another potentially unconstitutional decree, even for the next few weeks," Gorsuch wrote in a dissent.The Supreme Court has been adjudicating COVID-19 policies affecting religious services, imprisonment, shopping, and election administration since March, USA Today notes, but in recent weeks — since Justice Amy Coney Barrett replaced the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the court — "the court's conservatives freed churches, synagogues, and mosques from strict attendance limits imposed by Democratic governors in New York and, by extension, California, Colorado, and New Jersey."More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House Pfizer says 'millions' of vaccine doses are waiting to be shipped — but the government hasn't told them where to go

  • Biodegradable plastic production in China outpacing ability to break down waste, says Greenpeace

    China has begun producing biodegradable plastic at such a rate that it can no longer break down the material at the same pace, according to a new report from Greenpeace. According to the report, companies in China have ramped up production of biodegradable plastic to a capacity of 4.4 million tonnes per year. That capacity is expected to reach five million tonnes in the e-commerce sector alone by 2025, when a nationwide ban on non-biodegradable plastics is set to come into effect. “Switching from one type of plastic to another cannot solve the plastics pollution crisis that we’re facing,” said Dr Molly Zhongnan Jia, a Greenpeace East Asia plastics researcher. “We need to take a cautious look at the effect and potential risks of mainstreaming these materials, and make sure we invest in solutions that actually reduce plastic waste." Non-biodegradable plastics take decades to decompose and release microplastics, which contaminates soil, water and the food chain.

  • Snowplow hits and kills Pennsylvania man, 63, during storm

    John Vichie was outside using a snowblower when just before 5 p.m. he was struck by a North Versailles Public Works plow, police said.

  • Los Angeles mayor says turned down job in Biden administration

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Thursday that he turned down an offer to work in the administration of President-elect Joe Biden so he can focus on the city as it grapples with record-breaking surges in the coronavirus pandemic. Garcetti, a Democrat who has been mentioned as a possible candidate for Secretary of Transportation in a Biden administration, said that with infections, hospitalizations and deaths spiraling in America's second-largest city he felt he needed to stay on as mayor. "There were things on the table for me but I said to (the Biden administration) very clearly ... I need to be here now," Garcetti told reporters during a live-streamed news conference from his home.