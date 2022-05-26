3 held to answer on charges of violating civil rights of BLM supporter during 2020 protests

May 26—Three defendants were held to answer Wednesday to charges they violated the civil rights of a Black Lives Matter supporter during a November 2020 incident in Bakersfield.

Kevin Connell, Kristi Stewart and Timothy Stevens were charged with violating civil rights, conspiracy and misdemeanors of fighting or challenging a fight in a public place. Connell was additionally charged with second-degree robbery and possessing tear gas. Each defendant was held to answer on every charge. The arraignment is scheduled for June 6.

Erika Harris, who clashed with the defendants during the 2020 protests, testified at a preliminary hearing that she was blocked from leaving a Black Lives Matter gathering by the three defendants, had bear mace sprayed at her and called racial slurs.

Judge Michael G. Bush said it was "no coincidence" these people ended up in the same location protesting, adding he was not suggesting Harris was "100 percent truthful" during some of her testimony.

"There's obviously bad blood between the two groups," Bush said. "That in and of itself doesn't make it a crime."

Bush added it is unclear if bear mace was sprayed, though Connell said it was during the incident. But, the chemical was "certainly" a tear gas, he said.

Dustin Marion, the fourth person charged in this incident, took a plea deal that resulted in him pleading no contest to a misdemeanor charge of fighting or challenging a fight in a public place. Allegations of violating civil rights, conspiracy and stalking were dismissed.

Marion was sentenced to 14 days in jail on May 17.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @idesai98 on Twitter.