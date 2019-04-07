3 High-Growth Genomics Stocks You Can Buy

There are 6,000 disorders caused by faulty genetics. Thanks to new technology, revolutionary new gene therapies are beginning to be developed to treat them. Do you own stocks that can benefit from this game-changing approach?

Many companies are involved in making the machines used to sequence genes, using genomics to discover new treatments, and screening patients to determine appropriate healthcare. I think the best genomics stocks to buy now are Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN), bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE), and Invitae (NYSE: NVTA).

Making the machines

Illumina is the largest manufacturer of systems used to sequence genes, and that makes it critical to biopharmaceutical companies engaging in gene therapy research and healthcare companies embracing genetic screening of patients to determine appropriate treatments.

The company's innovations in short-read gene sequencing have been instrumental to reducing the cost and time associated with genetic discovery. As a result, customers have installed more than 13,000 of its sequencing systems in their research labs. Illumina's newest system, the NovaSeq, has lowered the cost of gene sequencing to below $1,000 for the first time. In the future, Illumina expects costs to fall to as little as $100 per sequence, opening the door to research otherwise deemed too risky or unaffordable.

Cheaper, faster genetic insight has been a boon to Illumina's system sales, and that's driving demand for the high-margin consumables they use. Illumina's revenue was $3.3 billion in 2018, up 21% from $2.7 billion in 2017, and management expects $3.8 billion in sales in 2019. NovaSeq has already achieved $1 billion in shipments in just two years.

The company's nicely profitable, too. Management is guiding for non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $6.50 to $6.60 in 2019, up from $5.72 in 2018.

Illumina announced plans in November to acquire PacBio, a competitor that's developed a different technology allowing researchers to conduct long-read sequencing. Adding PacBio's long-read products to its existing lineup gives Illumina the most comprehensive sequencing offering out there. Illumina's also embracing initiatives that could drive meaningful growth in the future. For example, it owns 19% of Grail, a company that's using Illumina's machines to develop a blood test that can catch cancer in its earliest stages.

Crafting gene therapies

Roughly 700 gene therapies are being evaluated in approximately 1,800 clinical trials, according to Informa Pharma Intelligence's Trialtrove database, and about 500 of them are mid- to late-stage studies. Using genetic sequencing to identify genetic mutations to target and inactivated viruses to deliver genetic fixes that can correct for those mutations represents one of the biggest advances in medicine in decades.

Many companies are involved in this research, but only a handful have gene therapies that have successfully completed studies enabling filings for regulatory approvals. One of the most intriguing of these companies is bluebird bio, a biotech that has a slate of late-stage gene therapies approaching the finish line.

The company's most advanced therapy is Zynteglo, formerly LentiGlobin, for use in transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Patients with this genetic disorder are unable to produce adequate hemoglobin, requiring a lifetime of frequent blood transfusions that can cause organ damage. Zynteglo restores hemoglobin production by adding a functional copy of the B-globin gene to a patient's own blood stem cells, removing the need for donor stem cells.