3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar

Ultimately, investing in stocks is all about trading a cerain amount of cash for an uncertain (but hopefully higher) amount of it at some time in the future. Any gains you may get depend primarily on how fast the company behind the stock grows -- along with the market's sentiment -- between the time you buy and the time you sell. If a company grows fast enough in that time period, the impact of that growth can dwarf the impact of the market's sentiment, making high-growth stocks a particularly potent source of potential profit.

With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to each select a stock with strong growth potential ahead of it. They picked Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings (NYSE: IPOA), iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Read on to learn why and to help yourself determine if any of them deserve a place in your portfolio.

From zero to $600 million at the speed of flight

Rich Smith (Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings): Precisely how much growth does it take to make a stock a "high-growth stock"? Would going from zero revenue to $600 million in annual sales qualify?

Because if it does, I think Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings just might be a stock to watch.

Admittedly, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings isn't a household name, but perhaps you've heard of the company it's merging with: Virgin Galactic, soon to become "the world's first and only publicly traded commercial human spaceflight company"?

Yes, I thought that one might ring a bell.

Last week, Sir Richard Branson's space tourism company announced plans to take itself public through a merger with the Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings shell company, which is already publicly traded. When that happens sometime later this year, "Social Capital" will disappear, and only Virgin Galactic will remain.

According to Virgin Galactic, when this happens, the newly public company will carry an enterprise value of $1.5 billion, which will be worth "2.5x multiple of 2023 projected revenue." A bit of back-of-the-napkin math reveals that this means Virgin Galactic -- which has no revenue today and will only send its first paying passengers to space later this year, is expected to quickly soar to $600 million in annual revenue over the next five years.



How much will investors pay for such rapid revenue growth? I don't personally know -- but I'm very eager to find out.

A leader in China's video-streaming space

Keith Noonan (iQiyi): Subscriber declines for Netflix in North America might deter some investors from staking positions in growth-dependent streaming companies, but writing off the space entirely could prove to be a big mistake. A promising growth outlook in the Chinese streaming market and iQiyi's viable path to huge growth make it a stock with big return potential.

iQiyi now boasts over 100 million premium streaming subscribers (up from just 5 million in May 2015 and roughly 50 million subscribers at the beginning of 2018) and expects to see its subscriber count rise to somewhere in the neighborhood of 120 million before the year is out. Membership services revenue climbed an impressive 64% year over year in the first quarter and helped propel overall revenue up 43% compared to the prior-year period.