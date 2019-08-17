3 High-Growth Stocks That Are Just Getting Started

Most stocks will never beat the long-term returns of the S&P 500. In fact, just 4% of all publicly traded companies have accounted for the net gain of the entire stock market since 1926, according to an analysis from Hendrik Bessembinder at Arizona State University. All the others have underperformed or, more likely, ceased to exist.

That simple observation led to the creation of indexing, or building mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that mimic the composition of the S&P 500, which can be a powerful component of any wealth-building strategy. It can also be a little boring. That's why we recently asked three Fool.com contributors for their top high-growth stock for investors looking to add a little excitement to their portfolios. Here's why they chose Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), HealthEquity (NASDAQ: HQY), and iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT).

A technician installing a solar module on a roof. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Powering the rise of solar energy

Maxx Chatsko (Enphase Energy): Sure, shares of Enphase Energy have soared 580% since the beginning of the year, but first-half 2019 operating results suggest there's plenty of room to run.

The solar hardware provider reported 60% year-over-year revenue growth and a nearly $28 million increase in operating income in that span. The most recent quarterly results actually exceeded management's long-term targets for gross profits, operating expenses, and operating income, but CEO Badri Kothandaraman said he's going to wait a few more quarters before setting new operating targets.

That will give Enphase Energy plenty of flexibility to navigate some upcoming hurdles and opportunities. For instance, solar panels provide approximately 3% of total electricity in the United States right now, which is sure to grow considerably in the coming years. Predicting the pace of that growth -- or the potential for a slowdown during the next economic cooling -- is increasingly difficult given recent state mandates, the trade war between the United States and China, and the growing bipartisan pressure to take action on climate change at the federal level.

There's also the upcoming launch of Enphase Energy's reinvigorated energy storage platform and the company's ability to continue upgrading its portfolio with the latest technology. While 98% of all shipments in the second quarter of 2019 comprised the latest-generation IQ 7 technology, the next-generation IQ 8 microinverter -- which harbors 31% more computing power than the current technology -- is already on the horizon.

Simply put, with the business threatening to grow revenue to $500 million in 2019 and to $1 billion per year in the near future, Enphase Energy is a high-growth stock to investigate more seriously. Some investors may find it more appealing to wait for a pullback in the share price before pulling the trigger, but with a long enough time horizon, even the current price could be justified.

A hand placing blocks spelling out the word growth along a rising graph. More