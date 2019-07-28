3 High-Growth Stocks That Are Just Getting Started

Some stocks grow at a frantic pace for a while, then fizzle out. You definitely don't want to try to buy a high-growth stock that's on its last legs. But if you can find a stock with tremendous growth prospects that's only in its early stages of growth, you've got a winner.

We asked three Motley Fool contributors to identify high-growth stocks that they think are just getting started. Here's why they picked A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS), Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO), and Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH).

A rocket taking off from a launchpad. More

Image source: Getty Images.

A temporary stumble

Reuben Gregg Brewer (A.O. Smith): "Getting started" isn't quite the right term for A.O. Smith, where earnings rose at a 25% compound annual rate between 2010 and 2018. The real issue is that earnings in 2019 are projected to rise by just 4%. The culprit is a projected sales decline in China of between 6% and 8%. That country accounts for most of A.O. Smith's foreign sales (about 36% of revenues). Expansion in China has been the main driver of the company's growth over the past decade. Short-sellers have compounded the issue with claims the company says are untrue.

Here's the thing: A.O. Smith makes water heaters, water purifiers, and air purifiers. These are slow-growth businesses in developed markets (64% of sales). In China, where people are still rising up the socioeconomic ladder, they are still in high demand. The company believes that China will remain a key market despite the recent setback. But A.O. Smith isn't relying on China -- it is also moving into India, where the target market is projected to double by 2030.

AOS Dividend Yield (TTM) Chart More

AOS Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts.

So A.O. Smith is more like a high-growth stock that stumbled but that is likely to regain its footing -- and that will allow it to get started again. This stumble, however, makes the stock an interesting opportunity for income investors, since the yield is currently near its highest levels of the last decade. Equally important, the dividend has been increased annually for 25 consecutive years with a roughly 20% annualized rate of increase over the past 10 years. If you are a growth investor with a dividend bias, buying now and waiting for A.O. Smith to get started again could be well worth the effort.

A top player in interactive entertainment