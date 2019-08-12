3 High-Growth Stocks to Secure Your Financial Future

In 2016, Bank of America/Merrill Lynch released a report that aimed to answer the age-old question of which is the better investment: growth stocks or value stocks?

For its research, B of A/Merrill Lynch analysts examined the 90-year period between 1926 and 2015. Their research found that value stocks outperformed growth stocks over this 90-year time frame (17% returns per annum versus 12.6%). Mind you, no one is complaining if they're achieving a 12.6% annual return per year over a nine-decade stretch, as opposed to 17%.

However, the data also showed an interesting, and somewhat recent, bifurcation. As interest rates have lowered considerably since the Great Recession, growth stocks have begun to run circles around value stocks. That's because access to capital is less costly, making it more enticing for growth stocks to get aggressive with regard to innovation, acquisitions, and hiring. With this low interest rate environment perhaps becoming the new norm in America, it squarely puts high-growth stocks in focus to outperform.

If you're looking to shore up your portfolio and secure your financial future, then the following three high-growth stocks may be just what you need.

Amazon.com

When it comes to high-growth stocks, none may have a brighter, or safer, future than e-commerce giant Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN). Interestingly, though, the company's e-commerce operations aren't necessarily what'll be driving growth for years to come.

As you're probably aware, Amazon is responsible for a good chunk of online sales in the United States. According to eMarketer, it's estimated to capture almost 38% of all online sales in the U.S. in 2019, and more than 5% of all retail sales in the country. Amazon's lower overhead costs allow it to consistently undercut most brick-and-mortar retailers on price, while its Prime membership, which also gives users access to streaming content, keeps consumers exceptionally loyal to the brand.

But the real advantage for Amazon is its cloud services operations, known as Amazon Web Services. AWS, which primarily caters to small-and-medium sized businesses, has been growing at a considerably faster rate than the company's e-commerce operations. More importantly, margins associated with AWS are astronomically higher than the low margins associated with retail sales.

Case in point: Amazon has generated a combined operating income of $3.16 billion from $107.03 billion in global non-AWS sales (i.e., mostly e-commerce) through the first six months of the year. Yet, it generated $4.34 billion in operating income over the same timeframe from just $16.08 billion in AWS sales. As AWS grows into a larger percentage of total sales, it would not be surprising if Amazon's cash flow per share doubled over the next four or five years.

