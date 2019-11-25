3 High-Growth U.S. Cannabis Stocks Poised for Solid Gains

The Q3 earnings reports in the cannabis sector provided the first clear separation between the U.S. and Canadian players. While most of the U.S. multi-state operators (MSOs) shined, the Canadian LPs struggled to grow revenues much less even meet analyst estimates.

A big key to the global market forecasts for sales to top $200 billion in the distant future is the substantial market share assigned to the U.S. market in the initial years. For 2020, analysts have forecast U.S. sales topping $16 billion while the total global sales may not even reach $20 billion following the weak recreational sales in Canada.

The U.S. cannabis companies aren’t lacking in issues such as a lack of federal approval to limited banking access and unfavorable tax scenarios. The companies don’t lack for growth opportunities with new states opening up their markets on a regular basis including Illinois adding a $2 billion opportunity with the approval of the adult-use market on January 1.

The stock market has been just as bad for the U.S. cannabis stocks in 2019 despite strong revenue gains and EBITDA improvements. Several MSOs are now the largest cannabis companies in the world based on revenues once pending mergers are complete while most investors hardly know their names due to the inability of the companies to list their stocks on the major stock exchanges.

We’ve delved into these three U.S. cannabis companies that hit the mark during Q3 and poised for continued growth.

Curaleaf (CURLF)

Curaleaf reported Q3 pro-forma revenues of $129 million, and for those paying attention, the U.S. MSO now has far more than double the revenues of the large Canadian cannabis LPs.

Of course, the reported revenues were only $72 million as the company still works on closing big mergers for Select and Grassroots. Absent any apparent hiccups in closing those deals, Curaleaf is set to claim the position as the leading cannabis company in the world. Despite this fact, the company is hardly a household name.

The best part of the Q3 report is the adjusted EBITDA surging to $9 million, up from only $3.4 million in the prior quarter. The company is getting more efficient with cultivation and operations and already generating solid leverage in the system.

The results were achieved with gross margins dipping to 47% from 55% last Q3. The big unknown is what the financials look like with the inclusion of Select and Grassroots. These unknowns aren’t helping the stock.

The U.S. MSO stocks have generally been held back by the lack of these major deals closing that push the companies up to the largest values in the cannabis sector. Curaleaf has a fully diluted market value of $3 billion based on 464 million shares outstanding. After closing the deals that push the diluted share count to 668 million shares including the 41 million contingent shares, the stock has a market value approaching $4.4 billion.

The company guided to 2020 revenues of between $1 billion and $1.2 billion. Additionally, analysts have 2021 revenue targets at $1.6 billion. With this type of growth, Curaleaf remains a stock to own in the sector.

Based on the six "buy" and just one "hold" ratings assigned in the last three months, other Wall Street analysts agree that this ‘Strong Buy’ is a solid bet. It also doesn’t hurt that its $12.21 average price target implies 111% upside potential. (See Curaleaf's price targets and analyst ratings on TipRanks)