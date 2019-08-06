3 High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now

Though the stock market offers few certainties, one fact you can take to the bank is that dividend-paying stocks have vastly outperformed nondividend-paying companies over the long run. That's because dividend stocks are typically profitable and have time-tested business models, making them the perfect dangling carrot for long-term income-seeking investors.

However, as you're probably aware, no two dividend stocks are alike. Among the hundreds upon hundreds of dividend stocks for investors to choose from is a group of a few dozen elite income stocks known as "Dividend Aristocrats." A Dividend Aristocrat is a dividend stock that's increased its aggregate annual payout for at least 25 consecutive years. Presumably, a company needs to be highly profitable and have excellent long-term visibility to amass such a streak.

But even within this small grouping of Dividend Aristocrats lies another, even rarer subset of dividend-paying companies. I'm talking about a group of Aristocrats paying out a high-yield dividend -- i.e., one that works out to 4% annually or higher. If you're looking to add rock-solid income stocks to your portfolio that have time-tested business models and a track record of success, then here are three stocks to consider buying.

AT&T

Telecom and content service provider AT&T (NYSE: T) has long since put to bed its high-growth days. After raising its dividend for the 35th consecutive year in December, though, it's also pretty apparent that AT&T's business model is about as rock-solid as they get.

Although it's grown slowly in recent years, AT&T's wireless segment looks to be on the verge of an uptick in demand. The ongoing rollout of 5G networks should provide coverage throughout most of the country by next year, which is when we'll really see 5G-capable smartphones hitting stores. It's been a while since a smartphone replacement cycle really injected some excitement into the U.S. wireless market, but we look to be on the cusp of having that happen. Since wireless data is a high margin component for AT&T, it should benefit handsomely from its investments in this new high-speed network.

AT&T's video and television platform also shows promise, even if its near-term results don't suggest that. The acquisition of Time Warner and its prized assets -- the CNN, TNT, and TBS networks -- were supposed to act as dangling carrots that draw viewers to AT&T's streaming and television platforms. However, net customer losses have increased in the past two quarters. The reason this isn't too much of a concern, as noted by management, is that these losses are customers who are primarily on promotional contracts. These aren't particularly profitable for AT&T, which is why their loss has actually led to steadily higher average revenue per user in this segment. AT&T is choosing quality over quantity, and that's great news for its margins.

If you want an income stock whose 6% dividend yield absolutely trounces the U.S. inflation rate, AT&T is your stock.