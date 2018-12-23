3 High-Yield Dividend Investing Tips That Could Earn You Thousands

Income-seeking investors tend to focus most of their attention on a stock's dividend yield. However, that approach can cost them thousands of dollars. I know this to be true because I've fallen for my share of dividend yield traps. These mistakes have taught me some valuable lessons that have changed how I approach investing in high-yield dividend stocks.

Here are three tips that should help income-seeking investors focus on the metrics that matter more than a stock's dividend yield.

1. Growth matters more than a big-time yield

Dividend-paying stocks can be powerful wealth creators. Companies that pay a dividend have historically outperformed the market. According to data by Ned Davis Research, dividend-paying stocks in the S&P 500 have produced an average total annual return of 9.25% from the start of 1972 through the end of last year compared to a 7.7% return for the S&P 500. However, as the following table shows, dividend growers and initiators have outperformed all others by a wide margin:

Grouping Returns Dividend growers and initiators 10.07% Dividend payers 9.25% No change in dividend policy 7.47% Non-dividend payers 2.61% Dividend cutters and eliminators (0.35%)

Data source: Ned Davis Research.

Because of that, investors should look past a stock's current yield to its growth prospects since that should earn them a larger return over the long term. That has certainly been the case for oil giant Chevron (NYSE: CVX), which has now increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years. That steady dividend growth has enabled Chevron to produce a more than 1,800% total return over that time frame, easily outperforming the S&P 500's roughly 1,200% total return during that period.

Chevron's top priority going forward is to maintain and grow its dividend. The company aims to invest a large portion of the cash it generates after paying shareholders into expansion projects that will increase its cash flow. That should give it the funds to continue boosting its dividend in the coming years.

2. Look for a high, but not the highest, payout ratio

Another thing investors should consider when looking at high-yielding dividend stocks is the dividend payout ratio, or the percentage of profits returned to investors. Higher-yielding stocks tend to have higher payout ratios. However, research by Wellington Management found that stocks with high, but not the highest, payout ratios outperformed the market more frequently.

Wellington put dividend stocks into five groups based on their payout ratios. Companies with the highest payout ratios -- 71% of earnings on average -- tended to outperform the market 77.8% of the time. Meanwhile, those with the second-highest payout ratios -- 41% on average -- beat the market 88.9% of the time. As a result, investors should look for stocks that have healthy payout ratios but still retain a meaningful portion of their cash flow. That not only provides a nice margin of safety for the dividend, but gives them funds to reinvest in expanding their businesses so that they can continue growing cash flow.