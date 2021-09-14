NASDAQ:DCOM), a Hauppauge, New York-based provider of commercial banking and financial services in New York.

Based on Monday's closing price of $33.01 per share, Dime Community Bancshares grants a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 2.61% and a forward dividend yield of 2.91%. The last quarterly payment of 24 cents per common share was made on July 26.

Dime Community Bancshares has paid dividends for approximately 23 years.

3 High-Yield Stocks for Dividend Investors

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $42.50 per share.

The share price has increased by 157.1% over the past year for a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a 52-week range of $16.51 to $35.87.

The 14-day relative strength index of 51 suggests the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Armada Hoffler Properties

The third company dividend investors could be interested in is Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the real estate investment trust focuses on institutional-grade offices and multifamily properties located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Based on Monday's closing price of $13.15 per share, Armada Hoffler Properties grants a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 4.03% and a forward dividend yield of 4.87%. The last quarterly payment of 16 cents per common share was made on July 8. The next distribution will be made on Oct. 7.

Armada Hoffler Properties has paid dividends for almost a decade.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $15.38 per share.

The share price has risen by nearly 28.42% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $802.03 million and a 52-week range of $8.20 to $14.38.

The 14-day relative strength index of 48 indicates the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

