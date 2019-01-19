3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices

The stock market may have bounced out of the lows it hit in December, but there are still a number of good individual companies trading at rock-bottom prices. What's even better, they continue to hold a lot of potential and they're paying dividends that offer high yields.

Read on to find out why these three Motley Fool contributors think IBM (NYSE: IBM), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and National Presto (NYSE: NPK) represent three unique opportunities you can scoop up at a big discount.

You'll feel blue if you miss out on Big Blue's huge dividends

Anders Bylund (IBM): Big Blue stands knee-deep in a long and painful strategy shift. Investors ran out of patience years ago with the new vision, which ditches the one-stop-shopping model for every IT need in order to refocus on high-growth opportunities such as artificial intelligence and data security. Share prices have fallen 35% lower over the last five years.

Meanwhile, IBM never stopped generating boatloads of fresh cash. IBM's trailing free cash flows now stand at $12.7 billion. Of that haul, $3.2 billion was invested in share buybacks and another $1.4 billion in dividend payouts, effectively putting 36% of the incoming cash flows right back into the pockets of shareholders.

The combination of steadily rising payouts and falling share prices has driven IBM's dividend yield all the way up to 5.1%. That's a generous yield by any measure, and IBM has plenty of cash-based headroom to push the payouts even higher in the future -- even if its cash generation stalls out at its current levels forever.

That's not likely to happen, of course. The only way IBM's cash machine might sputter and stop would be if the big bet on data-based growth opportunities turns out to have been a bad idea. That would be a big surprise to me, at least. In reality, IBM stands close to that crucial tipping point where the financial pain of the last few years pays off in the form of renewed top-line growth and wider profit margins. When that happens, share prices should rise in a hurry.

That's great for investors who already picked up some IBM shares, but the effective dividend yields will also start to shrink as the stock price goes up. That's just how the math works. It's always hard to pinpoint an upcoming turning point ahead of time, but it's definitely not too late to take the plunge today -- and I don't see much downside to owning IBM shares for the long haul.

A high yield that's about to get higher

John Bromels (Kinder Morgan): Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan's reputation as a great dividend stock took a hit back in 2016, when the company slashed its dividend to help its balance sheet. The company's share price tumbled from more than $40 to the low teens, and today is only in the high teens. But the company has made big changes that income investors should be aware of.

The first change, of course, was increasing its dividend. Kinder Morgan boosted its quarterly payout by 60% in 2018, from $0.125 a share to $0.20 a share, which currently translates to a yield of about 4.6%. The company has announced plans to bump the dividend by 25% this year and a further 25% in 2020. By buying in now, it's like locking in a 5.8% yield at today's price. Kinder Morgan is also buying back shares, repurchasing $250 million of stock in 2018. CEO Steve Kean has said that he views the current share price as an attractive one for buybacks, so we may see more in the coming year.