3 hikes to ring in the new year in Southern California

A harbor seal rookery just across the Ventura-Santa Barbara County line is home to seals, dozens of California brown pelicans and other wildlife.

See a seal rookery or check out views of the Simi Hills at California State Park's First Day events. Here are three ranger-led hikes near Ventura County to ring in the new year.

1. Carpinteria State Beach

Say good-bye to 2023 on Saturday with a walk at Carpinteria State Beach. On the 1.3-mile walk, see a Chumash tomol, tide pools and a seal rookery. The walk starts at the visitor center and ends at the harbor seal rookery, so the round trip will stretch a little over 2 miles. Steady rain or flooding will cancel the walk.

Where: 205 Palm Ave., Carpinteria. Meet at the visitor’s center.

When: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30.

Parking: Day-use parking area costs $10 per vehicle.

More information: parks.ca.gov/FirstDayHikes or via email CarpinteriaSB.Interp@parks.ca.gov.

2. Malibu Creek State Park

Head to Calabasas for a sunset stroll led by a ranger on Jan. 1. Expect to see a rock pool and learn about the natural history of the Malibu Creek State Park on the 3-mile roundtrip hike. Steady rain will cancel the hike.

Where: Highroad Trail at the main trailhead. Meet at the lower parking lot, 1925 Las Virgenes Road, Calabasas.

When: 3-5:30 p.m.

Parking: Lower lot costs $12 per day.

More information: parks.ca.gov/FirstDayHikes or via email at allison.frye@parks.ca.gov.

3. Santa Susana Pass State Historic Park

Pick one of four hikes at the Chatsworth park to kick off the new year. Hikers can check out views of the Simi Hills and learn about the history of a stagecoach line. Hikes range from moderate to difficult. Rain will cancel the event.

Options: Welcome Walk or a slower, gentler Welcome Walk - 1.5 miles, moderate; Waterfall or Stagecoach trails - 2 miles, difficult. Organizers say the welcome walks are appropriate for all ages. The Stagecoach and Waterfall trails are appropriate for ages 12 and older. All minors must be accompanied by an adult.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Andora Trailhead, 9955 Andora, Chatsworth.

Parking: Street parking on Andora.

More information: parks.ca.gov/FirstDayHikes or via email at santasusanafriends@gmail.com

Cheri Carlson covers the environment for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: 3 hikes to ring in the new year in Southern California