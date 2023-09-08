3 Hillsborough homes struck by bullets: police

HILLSBOROUGH – Police are asking for residents' help in the investigation of shots fired at three township homes earlier this month.

No one was injured in the shootings.

Between 10:15 and 10:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, the rear sliding glass door of a Robin Road residence was struck and shattered by a low-caliber bullet, police said.

During the same time, the second-floor wall of a Brookside Lane home was also struck by a low-caliber bullet, police said.

Two days later, at about 8:29 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, the rear sliding glass door of a Gateway Boulevard residence was struck and shattered by a medium-caliber bullet, police said.

Local: Grand jury clears Hillsborough police officer in fatal shooting

Police are investigating whether the acts are connected or random.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Hillsborough Township Police Department at 908-369-4323 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous tips will be kept confidential.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Hillsborough NJ homes struck by bullets: police