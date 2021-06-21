3 homicide investigations launched in 9 hours in ABQ

Jun. 21—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police launched three separate homicide investigations within nine hours Sunday night into Monday as the city continued on pace to shatter its homicide record.

The deaths being investigated occurred in different quadrants of the city, the latest victim found in a room at the Motel 6 on 6015 Iliff Road NW, according to Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos. He said officers were dispatched to the motel shortly after 3 a.m. Monday.

"Officers located the deceased individual and requested homicide detectives to start an investigation as a result of evidence found at the scene," Gallegos said. Police didn't immediately say whether the victim was a man or a woman, how the person died or if they have identified any suspects in the death.

"More information will be provided as it becomes available," Gallegos said.

Hours earlier — at 8:30 pm. on Sunday — police were dispatched to 129 Pennsylvania NE after someone called authorities to report that someone was being beaten and had been shot there, Gallegos said.

"Officers responded to the call and provided first aid to a male victim, however, he did not survive his injuries," he said.

And two hours before that call, police were investigating a shooting in Southeast Albuquerque.

Gallegos said that at 6:30 p.m. Sunday police were dispatched to the shooting at 528 Vassar SE.

"Officers responded and located a male with two gunshot wounds (lying) in the street," he said. Albuquerque Fire Rescue transported the male to University of New Mexico Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, Gallegos added.

If investigators confirm that all three of these deaths are homicides, it will be the 59th, 60th and 61st homicides of the year for APD.

Albuquerque set a record for homicides in 2019, when it had 80 for the entire year.