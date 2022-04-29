After 3 homicides in 2 weeks, Brooklyn residents face ‘out of control’ violence; officials seek solutions

In the hours after two people were shot and killed on an otherwise-quiet residential street in Brooklyn early Wednesday, some longtime residents found themselves wondering about the victims: Who were these men, and why were their lives cut short?

But above all, residents were exasperated by the increased gun violence gripping their South Baltimore neighborhood.

Brooklyn has experienced eight deadly shootings since Jan. 1 — compared with nine homicides throughout all of 2021, according to records maintained by The Baltimore Sun.

“People are angry, and they have every right to be,” said Baltimore City Councilwoman Phylicia Porter, whose district includes Brooklyn. “They need protection, but they also need services. Things should not have gone this far where the violence is out of control.”

The latest display of deadly violence unfolded around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when Baltimore police responded to the 4200 block of Audrey Avenue due to reports of gunfire. Officers found two men unresponsive.

Police identified the victims Thursday morning as Devin Moll, 21, and Denzel Scipio, 30. Both men were pronounced dead on the scene. When reached by phone Thursday, a relative of Scipio declined to speak with a reporter, saying it was not a good time. Attempts to reach Moll’s family were unsuccessful.

On Wednesday afternoon, about 12 hours after the shooting, Audrey Avenue was quiet. Some residents sat outside smoking, while others walked to a nearby corner store for lunch. A group of men worked on fixing up an aging rowhouse, explaining that the owner was ready to sell — in part because the neighborhood had gotten more dangerous.

One woman said she was watching TV when gunshots rang out after midnight. They were close enough that she heard the “whoosh” of the bullets.

“I ducked,” she said.

After living in Brooklyn for 20 years, changes to the neighborhood are obvious, the woman said. She asked to remain anonymous to protect her safety.

“It’s gotten worse,” she said. “The crime is worse.”

Story continues

The fact that she didn’t know right away who the victims of Wednesday’s shooting were was unusual, on a street where most people know one another, she said. After hearing rumors that the victims were two young men she knew from the neighborhood, she was relieved to see them alive and well Wednesday afternoon.

On the morning of April 15, less than two weeks earlier, the woman was walking through the nearby Brooklyn Homes housing complex when she heard gunfire and quickened her pace, she said. She found out later that two people had been shot, one fatally.

Brittany Keyser, 30, was pronounced dead in the 800 block of Gretna Court that morning, and a man was hospitalized with serious injuries. Police have not released a potential motive or other details about that shooting, but the investigation is open and active, officials said last week.

Just around the corner from where Keyser was killed, a Feb. 21 double homicide claimed the lives of Edward Johnson, 35, and Marcus Harris, 43. The Johnson family organized a candlelight vigil for the longtime Brooklyn resident, and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott pledged to intensify anti-violence efforts in the area.

Porter, the District 10 councilwoman, said Wednesday that she’s committed to making sure the neighborhood gets increased police patrols, in addition to an influx of services.

The unmet needs are significant, she said: “People need more employment services, transit equity, better-funded schools, youth recreation programs, conflict mediation, effective drug treatment and also true rehabilitation services for people who made a mistake.

“Brooklyn has a lot of challenges,” she said. “This may take a little more time, but I’m not giving up on it. … We are leaving no stone unturned.”

Porter noted the diversity among Brooklyn residents and the close-knit nature of the community. She said police have received tips from residents that hopefully will help detectives solve the two most recent double shootings.

Although homicide arrests could help them feel safer, some residents were doubtful the violence would stop anytime soon.

“You hear gunfire every night around here,” said a young man who asked to remain anonymous because of safety concerns. “This is typical. It’s not cool, though.”