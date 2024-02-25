3 hospitalized from crash on I-85 in University City

A crash in University City put three people in the hospital and forced authorities to close part of I-85 on Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 5:13 a.m. on I-85 heading south between University City Boulevard and West W.T. Harris Boulevard.

MEDIC said they took three people to hospitals, all with different injuries.

The NCDOT said the southbound lanes were completely blocked after W.T. Harris Boulevard heading towards Uptown. The road re-opened around 6:20 a.m.

Channel 9 asked CMPD and North Carolina State Highway Patrol what led to the crash and if anyone will be charged.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: Cyclist hit, killed in southwest Charlotte hit-and-run; driver charged for leaving scene)