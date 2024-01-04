2 killed, 2 others injured in rollover crash near campus of UMass Boston

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a rollover crash near the campus of UMass Boston early Thursday morning, officials said.

Massachusetts State Police and Boston EMS say a call came in for a vehicle rollover on Morrissey Boulevard near the campus around 3:15 a.m.

There were a total of four people in the vehicle, two of whom were pronounced dead. A third person suffered life-threatening injuries, while the fourth occupant had minor injuries.

Video from the scene showed several police cruisers blocking off the area as detectives and EMS officials worked.

There were no other cars were involved in the crash.

The cause of the rollover is under investigation.

A portion of Morrissey Blvd remains closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

