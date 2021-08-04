3 hospitalized in shooting overnight Tuesday in Kansas City, police say

Kansas City police are investigating after a shooting left three people injured late Tuesday.

Officers were called just after 11 p.m. to the area of East 36th Street near Prospect and Wabash avenues on a shooting involving multiple people, according to the initial police report.

There, police found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to the hospital where one was listed in critical condition, according to the department. The other two were stabilized.

The aggravated assault is under investigation by the Kansas City Police Department.

As of Sunday, 311 people had been shot and survived in the city this year, according to the department. At the same time last year, that number of victims was at 387.

Those figures do not include the number of Kansas Citians killed by gunfire. The city has suffered 92 homicides so far this year, the majority of which were shooting victims, according to data maintained by The Star. In 2020, the city suffered 182 killings, the deadliest on record.