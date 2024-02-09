3 hospitalized after shots are fired in southeast Charlotte neighborhood, CMPD says

Shots fired in a southeast Charlotte residential neighborhood put three people in hospitals, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The identities of the victims and details of their conditions have not been released.

Investigators say it happened around 6:50 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, in the 3600 block of Jonquil Street. The neighborhood is near the intersection Monroe and North Wendover roads.

Two different 911 calls led officers to victims, CMPD said in a news release.

At 6:50 p.m., a caller reported hearing shots on Jonquil Street, and police arrived to find “multiple shell casings” and a victim injured when a bullet splintered a nearby object, CMPD said.

“Around 6:53 p.m., officers received a call for service after two victims suffering from gunshot wounds transported themselves from the 3600 block of Jonquil Street to the 500 block of Billingsley Road,” CMPD said.

“Medic arrived and transported both victims to a nearby hospital.”

Investigators believe the incidents are related, but have not released details of a suspect or motive.

