3 hostages were waving white flag when mistakenly killed by Israeli military: War updates

The three Israeli hostages who were killed by Israel's military were waving a white flag when they were shot, according to reports Saturday. Questions abounded in Israel and around the world about how the hostages taken captive by Hamas on Oct. 7 were mistakenly identified as a threat on Friday.

The three men were shirtless and had emerged from a building with a white flag when Israeli troops encountered them in Shejaiya, an area of the Gaza Strip where intense fighting has taken place in recent days, an Israeli military official who spoke on the condition of anonymity told news outlets including the Associated Press on Saturday.

They were identified as Yotam Haim, Samer Talalka and Alon Shamriz by the Israel Defense Forces in a statement Friday evening.

The IDF acknowledged that during combat, it had "mistakenly identified 3 Israeli hostages as a threat and as a result, fired toward them and the hostages were killed."

The military official said two of the hostages were shot and killed immediately, and the third ran back into the building screaming for help in Hebrew, the AP reported. A commander ordered troops to cease their fire, but another round of shots then killed the third hostage.

"This is a difficult and unbearable tragedy," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a post on social media in Hebrew on Friday night, adding that Israel's goal was to bring all the hostages home safely.

This combination image of three undated photos provided by courtesy of the Shamriz, Al-Talalka and Haim families shows Alon Shamriz, from left, Samer Al-Talalka and Yotam Haim. Israel's military said troops mistakenly shot the three hostages to death Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in a battle-torn neighborhood of Gaza City. (Courtesy of the Shamriz, Al-Talalka and Haim families via AP)

The three hostages killed, in their 20s, were among the about 240 people taken during Hamas' Oct. 7 attack in Israel that also killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians. About half the hostages remain in custody in Gaza after a temporary truce, that led to the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, ended.

More than 18,700 Palestinians have been killed since the war broke out over two months ago, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas and does not distinguish between civilians and combatants. International humanitarian organizations have warned of a crisis in Gaza for civilians who are killed in the bombardment of the territory and facing a shortage of food, water and medicine.

Latest developments:

◾ Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv Friday night after the IDF’s announcement that it mistakenly killed three hostages, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported. The demonstrators waved signs with names and pictures of hostages and called for their immediate release.

◾ A communications blackout has cut off the Gaza Strip from the rest of the world, hampering telephone and internet services for at least the fourth time during the war.

◾ Dozens of mourners held funeral prayers Saturday for Samer Abu Daqqa, a Palestinian journalist working as a cameraperson for Al Jazeera, who was killed Friday in an Israeli strike in Khan Younis, a city in southern Gaza.

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel-Hamas war updates: Hostages killed by IDF were waving white flag