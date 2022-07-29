3-hour standoff results in arrest of Shannon man

Jul. 29—SHANNON — A three-hour standoff after a domestic shooting has led to the arrest of a Shannon man.

Omar Diaz, 31, surrendered to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team and was arrested Wednesday without incident after hours of negotiations with Robeson County Sheriff's Office Negotiations Team and the use of several chemical munition agents, according to a release.

Diaz is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries and discharging a weapon into an occupied property. Diaz was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

Robeson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday to the 50 block of Cuz Drive, Shannon, in reference to a shooting that occurred in the 12100 block of Rennert Road in Shannon, according to a release from the office.

Upon the arrival of the deputies, a 22-year-old Shannon resident was located suffering from gunshot wounds. The shooting victim was transported to a nearby medical center for treatment.

During the investigation, the suspect was seen at his residence at 75 Cuz Dr. and investigators responded to the location. Upon the arrival of the investigators at the residence, the suspect closed the door and refused to exit the residence.

After initially speaking with the suspect, three occupants exited the residence. During the negotiations, the suspect came to the door with a firearm in his hand and retreated back into the residence on several occasions.

Diaz was treated on the scene for chemical gas exposure before being taken to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation led officials to the location of two firearms, which were seized.

Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations Divisions are investigating the case. The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.