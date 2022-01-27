3 Houston police officers in stable condition following shooting

Catherine Garcia, Night editor
A Houston Police Department car.
A Houston Police Department car. Thomas Shea/AFP via Getty Images

Three Houston police officers are hospitalized in stable condition, following a shooting Thursday afternoon.

The suspect was last seen in a white Mercedes fleeing the scene, officials said. The Associated Press reports that the incident began at around 2:40 p.m., when a call came in about a disturbance involving a weapon.

More information about the shooting, the officers, and the suspect is expected to be announced during a Thursday evening press conference with Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

You may also like

Stephen Colbert's Late Show ropes Peppa Pig into Peloton's dead TV character mess

Senate candidate J.D. Vance defends caustic jokes because 'our country's kind of a joke'

Late night hosts joke about great NFL playoffs, terrible RFK Jr. Nazi analogies

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories