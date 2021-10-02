3 Houston valet workers killed by speeding suspect in police pursuit

Three Houston valet workers are dead after a suspect involved in a police pursuit struck them “at a very high speed” Friday night.

An officer saw the vehicle “doing donuts in a private parking lot” at about 10:30 p.m. local time, before the driver drove eastbound and, with the officer in pursuit, then “accelerated at a very high speed,” striking the victims before crashing in a ditch, Yasar Bashir, an assistant chief with Houston Police, said at a press briefing late Friday.

The victims, whose names were not released, were pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver and his passenger were transported to a hospital, said Bashir. He noted they sustained non-life-threatening injuries and that the driver’s potential impairment was being investigated.

“We’re out here because one person decided they didn’t want to get a ticket or potentially go to jail for a misdemeanor,” Sean Teare, Chief of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division, said at the briefing.

He noted that authorities estimate the driver sped up to 60 mph and even if intoxication played a role, the suspect would face felony murder charges for each of the victims — each count of which carries a sentence of anywhere from five years to life in prison.

“We’re talking about three individuals who were just out here working. They were out here doing their job. They were coming back from parking cars going to get more cars,” said Teare.

Police are still in the process of positively identifying the driver — why he was doing the stunts — and his passenger, said Teare, who believes the latter “was pretty severely injured,” for which the driver might also face charges.

“If he is intoxicated, that’s gonna be an additional aggravating factor on top of the fact that he just snatched three people’s lives for no reason,” Teare said.