3 Huge Things Starbucks Absolutely Nailed Last Quarter

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported its fiscal third-quarter results on Thursday after market close, and they beat analysts' expectations pretty much across the board. The company grew net sales by 8%, and delivered some of its strongest comps growth (sales at stores open more than one year) in years.

That growth came from the two markets that management continues to tout as its most important: The U.S., its largest and biggest source of profits, and China, its fastest growing, which is expected to eventually surpass the U.S. for earnings.

Moreover, Starbucks' profits and operating results improved as a result of its efforts to streamline its business, helping deliver incremental profits far higher than revenue growth.

Let's take a closer look at how Starbucks performed in the quarter, and in particular, how it absolutely crushed it in the three areas we advised investors to watch in our earnings preview.

A look at Starbucks' results

Metric Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Change Revenue $6.823 billion $6.310 billion 8.1% Net income $1.373 billion $852.5 million 61% Earnings per share (EPS) $1.12 $0.61 83.6% Non-GAAP EPS $0.78 $0.62 25.8% Operating income $1.121 billion $1.038 billion 8% Operating margin 16.4% 16.5% (0.1 pp) Comps growth 6% 1% n/a

Source: Starbucks Corp.

Starbucks delivered solid results across the board, though its operating margin did weaken slightly. But even that metric is set to improve in coming quarters; in the earnings release, the company pointed out that about 50 basis points -- or half a percentage point -- in operating margin was lost to expenses related to actions it had taken to streamline operations.

It's also worth pointing out that this ongoing streamlining had a temporary impact on revenues: Starbucks said it took about 2% off the top line, while it lost another 1% to currency exchange headwinds. When factoring in those impacts, adjusted revenue increased 11%.

Now let's dive into the three biggest areas where Starbucks delivered in the quarter.

1. A return to traffic growth in the U.S.

If there's been one concern in the Starbucks story the past few years, it was traffic growth. Go back four or five years, and the company was regularly delivering 5%-plus comps growth, but those days seemed to be well and truly over. In last year's third quarter, Starbucks reported paltry 1% comps growth in the Americas, and a worrying 2% decline in transactions.

Since that low point, however, traffic has been steady, but transactions weren't increasing, even as average ticket size helped drive comp sales up by 3% to 4% in the first quarter and second quarter of fiscal 2019.

Well, that changed, and in a big way, in Q3. Comps in the Americas segment surged 7% higher, with a strong 3% increase in transactions. Those are Starbucks' biggest traffic gains in its biggest, most-profitable market, in years.

Moreover, CEO Kevin Johnson pointed out on the earnings call that it grew sales across all three dayparts, with growth in the afternoon for the first time in three years.

2. A huge quarter in China

While China still provides a much smaller share of Starbucks' revenues than the U.S., the company is investing tremendous resources to expand there. Those efforts continued to pay off in Q3: Comps increased 6% in the country, with transactions up 2%. For context, comps in China were 3% higher in Q2, but transactions actually fell 1%.

In addition, the company continued to add new stores there at a high rate. Nearly one-third of the 442 Starbucks opened globally in Q3 were in China.