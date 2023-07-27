3 hurt in drive-by shooting in Lynnwood

Three people were taken to the hospital early Thursday after an overnight drive-by shooting.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to 158th Street Southwest near 35th Avenue West in Lynnwood at 3:50 a.m. after neighbors heard gunshots and called 911.

Deputies arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds. Two were taken to Providence Medical Center and one was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The suspects fled in a vehicle.

Two handguns were found at the scene.

So far, none of the victims are cooperating with investigators.