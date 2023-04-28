3 hurt in drive-by shooting at Northgate-area gas station

A drive-by shooting outside a gas station and convenience store in Seattle’s Northgate area left three people injured early Friday.

At around 1 a.m., Seattle police officers were called to reports of a shooting at the Arco at 10504 Aurora Avenue North.

Police arrived to find three victims in various locations outside the store.

Officers gave the victims medical aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived.

Medics took the victims — a 23-year-old man, a 24-year-old man, and a 43-year-old woman — to Harborview Medical Center with varying injuries.

Based on evidence at the scene and information from witnesses, the gunshots were fired from a white SUV, according to Seattle police.

Detectives from the SPD Gun Violence Reduction Unit are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.