3 hurt in fiery gas tanker crash on I-84

Three people were injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 84 Sunday night in Manchester, Connecticut. The fire department said it involved a gasoline tanker and another vehicle, and that the tanker caught fire resulting in several explosions. Crews responding to the scene decided to let the fire burn itself out. The fire department said three people were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. They say there was little damage to the highway, and minimal environmental impacts.

