3 hurt in Highlands County plane crash, officials say

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were hurt in a plane crash Friday evening in a remote area Highlands County, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened off O’Neal Road in a remote area near Lorida, officials said.

There were six people on the plane at the time of the crash, and all have survived, according to fire officials. Two of the people were taken to local hospitals. The pilot was flown to a trauma center.

The pilot had head injuries but was alert and talking, according to a Highlands County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, the spokesperson said.

Federal Aviation Administration records show the plane is registered out of Tavernier, Florida. The plane is a Kodiak 100 fixed wing single-engine.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.

