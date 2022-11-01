3 hurt in machete attack in Gastonia, police say

A person is in custody after three men were hurt in a machete attack in Gastonia Tuesday, police said.

Officers were called to Redding Street off East Long Avenue at 10:30 a.m. for a stabbing that had happened outside.

Investigators said the officers found three men who had sustained lacerations. They told officers they were working outside when the suspect rode up to them on a bicycle and assaulted them.

The victims were taken to a hospital, but their injuries were not severe, police said.

None of the victims knew the suspect or why they were assaulted, police said.

Afterward, the suspect left the scene on his bike. The victims gave a description of the attacker and the bike to officers.

Police found someone who matched that description two hours later near North Rhyne Street and Davidson Avenue.

The suspect had a machete and he was arrested, police said.

Criminal charges are pending, investigators said.

