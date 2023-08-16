3 hurt in Mid-City crash involving LAPD cruiser, civilian vehicle

TechCrunch

Highlight, an in-home product testing company, raised $18 million in Series A funding to continue developing its technology already helping hundreds of brands test thousands of products. Dana Kim and Ethan Kellough started the company in 2020 after working in market research and engineering, respectively. Kim told TechCrunch that performing physical product research — the way it is done currently — typically involves multiple vendors, over 300 emails, many months and tens of thousands of dollars.