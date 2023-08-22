3 hurt in pursuit, crash of stolen vehicle

Aug. 21—The occupants in a vehicle reported stolen from a car dealer in Virginia were injured when the driver crashed into a concrete support of an overpass on I-40 last week.

One of the occupants suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized at a regional trauma center.

Zaire Eddreece Lucky, 23, Bray Dr., Charlotte, NC, is charged with theft of property of more than $60,000, reckless endangerment, possession of burglary tools and evading arrest, according to CCSO Investigator Jon Wirey's report.

Charges may be pending in Halifax County, VA.

The incident began in the parking lot of the Quality Inn on Aug. 14 when Wirey observed a 2020 Dodge Durango SRT and a Mercedes exit the parking lot at a high speed, entering I-40 at the Hwy. 127 entrance ramp and traveling east.

A check of the license plates showed a registration for a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu. Wirey attempted to stop the vehicle at the 320 exit, and the driver of the Durango pulled over but then fled at a speeds of up to 160 mph.

The fleeing SUV nearly struck a Tennessee Highway Patrol car and two tractor-trailer rigs as it continued east. Not far from the 340 mile marker, Wirey wrote he found debris in the roadway and then found the Durango had crashed into a pillar of the overpass.

Cumberland and Roane county sheriff's deputies, Crossville Police Department units and THP troopers arrived on the scene.

The occupants of the vehicle had to be helped from the wreckage, with a man and woman taken by ground ambulance and one by helicopter to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

THP did the crash investigation, CCSO the flight investigation and Halifax County, VA, the theft investigation.

It was learned the vehicle, valued at $62,499, had been reported stolen from a Boston, VA, car dealership. Inside the wreckage investigators recovered bolt cutters, an automotive reprogrammer, window punch, portable internet, screw driver and a TRX Dodge key fob. Also seized were four cellphones.

Lucky was arrested on his release from the Knoxville hospital. A female passenger has also been released. The third person, a male, remains in the trauma unit at UT.