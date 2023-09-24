3 hurt in Salisbury shooting according to court documents

Three people were hurt in a shooting along South Jake Alexander Boulevard around 12:30 on Sunday morning.

Salisbury police have not identified the three victims, but according to court documents two of them were shot in the leg and a third man was shot in the chest.

According to court documents, a group of friends and family were throwing a party celebrating the birth of a child. An argument happened and then shots were fired.

All of this happened next to the Econo Lodge where Samantha Miller and her family live. She told Channel 9 crime reporter Glenn Counts that she didn’t hear gunshots but she saw the police respond.

She said she is now worried about going outside after dark.

“I’m scared to be outside,” Samantha said. “It doesn’t sit well because I like to be outside. I like to enjoy being outside. Now I can’t enjoy it.”

Police have not said where the victims are being treated, if they have made any arrests, or if they are looking for suspects.

