Up to 3 inches of rainfall possible in Delaware on Sunday; flood watch issued

Weekend plans may be affected as heavy rain and winds are expected to hit Delaware this Sunday, with 2 to 3 inches of rainfall possible and a flood watch issued.

The rain, which is expected to go into Monday, has a 100% chance of occurring during the second half of the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service is predicting rainstorms from Sunday to Monday for Delaware.

What is the weather in Wilmington this weekend?

Rain and thunderstorms are possible after 10 a.m. on Sunday, with the possibility of certain storms bringing in heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service's Wilmington Airport forecast.

Wind is expected to be between 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as strong as 25 mph.

Going into Sunday night, rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

For Sunday, the forecast calls for a high of 64 degrees and a low of 38 degrees, with Monday expected to cool down at a high of 45 and a low of 27.

Flood watch issued for Delaware areas

Due to anticipated high rain amounts, a flood watch has been issued for many parts of the state by the National Weather Service.

The flood watch, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon, is issued for portions of Delaware, including the beaches, inland Sussex, Kent and New Castle counties.

Minor coastal flooding is also possible for the back bays across Delaware coasts, according to the National Weather Service.

Due to the rainy storms, other states have been issued a flood watch, too, including parts of Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

GLOBAL WARMING: Climate change is pushing Earth toward these 5 disastrous scenarios, report says

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware forecast for Sunday shows rainstorms; flood watch issued