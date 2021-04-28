3 indicted in Fairfield Twp. drive-by shooting in March

Apr. 28—Three men were indicted on Wednesday related to a March drive-by shooting in Fairfield Twp.

And all three men ― Vernon Mitchell, 39, Darnell Mooney 20, and Dequan Hodges, 19 ― were arrested last month on felony charges related to shots fired into a home in the 7700 block of Wildbranch Road. Mitchell and Hodges were taken into custody the day of the shooting. Mooney turned himself into police five days later.

The incident happened at 2 a.m. on March 4 to a home in the Tyler's Creek Townhomes. Multiple shell casings were found in front of the residence, said Fairfield Twp. Police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey. A bullet also went into a nearby home, he said.

Police say Hodges was driving a vehicle when Mooney allegedly fired shots into the home. Patrol officers stopped another vehicle leaving the area, which was occupied by Mitchell, and he was allegedly in possession of two loaded firearms.

No one was hit as a result of the shooting, McCroskey said.

Mooney was indicted on discharging a firearm into a habitation, a second-degree felony. Hodges was indicted on complicity to discharging a firearm into a habitation, a second-degree felony.

Mitchell was indicted on improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and having weapons while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Fairfield Twp. detectives at 513-887-5841 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.