3 indicted on federal charges connected to Auglaize County murder investigation

Three people are facing federal charges in connection to the death of a man in Auglaize County last month.

A federal grand jury indicted Amanda Hovanec, 35, of Wapakoneta, Ohio, Anthony Theodorou, 34, of Pretoria, South Africa and Anita Green, 61, of Wapakoneta, Ohio on charges accusing them in participating in a conspiracy that led to the death of Timothy Hovanec, Amanda’s estranged husband.

Amanda and Theodorou were charged with conspiracy to import a controlled substance, importation of a controlled substance, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance, according to a release. Green was charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

Amanda and Theodorou were accused of conspiring together to import Etrophine, a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to the United States. They are accused of injecting the substance into Timothy, causing his death.

Green, Amanda’s mother, was accused of assisting Amanda and Theodorou “in order to hinder and prevent their apprehension, trial and punishment,” a release from the Department of Justice stated.

News Center 7 previously reported that court records showed Timothy was killed after he dropped off the couple’s children following his visitation with them. The children ranged in age from 5 to 8 years old, Sheriff Michael Vorhees said.

Court records show Amanda filed for divorce with Timothy back in December 2020 and about a year later, court officials noted that “the parties issues have become contentious in nature.”

Over the past several months, Amanda had tried to get the court to take away Timothy’s rights to see the children, but the court denied her request, online court records show.

Timothy also accused Amanda of violating court orders on his visitation rights and the court ordered Timothy to be able to visit with his children from April 22 to April 24, domestic relations court documents showed.

Auglaize County deputies said Timothy was reported missing to the Wapakoneta Police Department on April 26, two days after he would have dropped off his children to Amanda at her home in the 19000 block of Middle Pike Road.

The missing person case was launched after the hotel Timothy had been staying at called to say he had failed to check out.

During the investigation, police spoke with Amanda and she told them Timothy worked for the State Department in Foreign Services. Police then contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigations to try and track down a supervisor for Timothy. FBI agents later arrived in Wapakoneta to retrieve Timothy’s laptop, cellphone and phone charger

Detectives located Timothy’s body in a rural area of Auglaize County on April 28.



