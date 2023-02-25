3 Indicted in Gwinnett County for multiple cyber fraud schemes

On Thursday, Attorney General Chris Carr announced in a news release that three Georgians were indicted for cyber crimes.

Ugochinyere Anazodo, Dominique Beaulieu, and Willy Obena were all indicted on two counts of Racketeering.

Each is alleged to have participated in a criminal enterprise with the goal of obtaining and laundering the stolen from cyber fraud schemes. More specifically, Anazado, Beaulieu and Obena are accused of using an email scam targeted at the Georgia Department of Transportation and a romance scam targeting a private citizen.

“This indictment is just the latest in our ongoing efforts to combat cybercrime in our state,” said Carr. “Each day, we continue to actively pursue those who engage in cyber fraud schemes as a means to steal from Georgia businesses or consumers. We also know that preparation is key, and we would encourage all Georgians to learn how to recognize and report online fraud so you can better protect your data, network and devices.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Inspector General investigated the case.

The case was referred to the Office of the Attorney General by the Georgia Cyber Fraud Task Force after a victim report was submitted to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).

Anazodo faces four counts of racketeering, one count of money laundering, and 1 county of theft by taking.

Obena and Beaulieu face two counts of racketeering.

