3 indicted in Kennesaw golf course killings

May 24—Three defendants have been formally indicted by a Cobb County grand jury in connection with the killing of three men last year at Kennesaw's Pinetree Country Club.

Bryan Anthony Rhoden, Justin Caleb Pruitt and Taylor Nicole Cameron were named in the 18-count indictment, which comes nearly 11 months after the fatal shootings of Gene Siller, Paul Pierson and Henry Valdez.

Rhoden faces a slew of charges including malice murder, felony murder, kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and tampering with evidence. Pruitt faces charges of felony murder and kidnapping with bodily injury, while Taylor is charged with criminal attempt to commit tampering with evidence.

Investigators have accused Rhoden and Pruitt of binding Pierson, 76, of Kansas, and Valdez, 46, of California, with duct tape and zip ties, before forcing them into a pickup truck in Jonesboro. Rhoden then drove the men to the golf course, where he shot them, investigators allege.

Police believe Siller, the club's head of golf, was shot and killed by Rhoden because he stumbled upon an active crime when he went to investigate a truck on the course.

Rhoden is accused in the indictment of hiding a gun he used near the golf course and soliciting Cameron to retrieve it. Cameron drove to the crime scene to pick up the gun, the indictment alleges.

The triple-homicide at a quiet Kennesaw golf course during the Fourth of July weekend last year shocked the area and garnered national attention.

Siller, who was 46, is survived by his wife and two children.

Rhoden was arrested several days after the killings in DeKalb County, and was previosuly indicted on numerous charges, including murder and kidnapping. He remains in custody at the Cobb County Jail.

Cameron does not appear in Cobb jail records, and a spokesperson for the Cobb Sherifff's Office did not immediately respond to an inquiry about her status.

According to jail records, Pruitt is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia, South Carolina on two charges of trafficking cocaine. Pruitt was booked into the jail in September of last year and remains there, according to records.

Pruitt's drug charges stem from a South Carolina State Grand Jury investigation that resulted in the indictment of 13 people. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the indictments back in 2019 after an investigation into a multi-county cocaine trafficking organization in the state.

It was not immediately clear how the indictment in Cobb will affect the status of Pruitt, whose South Carolina case is pending. The South Carolina Attorney General's office told the MDJ in March that defendants would typically be prosecuted in South Carolina before being released to another state, though other arrangements are sometimes made.