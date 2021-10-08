3 indicted in Oahu drug ring case

Oct. 8—A federal grand jury Thursday indicted three people in connection with a West Oahu drug trafficking organization that allegedly sold fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, and had guns and more than $400, 000 in cash on hand when police and federal agents searched their stash spots, according to police and the U.S. Department of Justice.

The indictments were the culmination of a 10-month investigation conducted by the Honolulu Police Department's Narcotics Vice Division and agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration ; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives ; Federal Bureau of Investigation ; and Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation.

Courtney Gene Jeter, 61, Janet Pauline Nelson, 62, and David Abraham Monalim, 46, are charged with conspiring to sell more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, 100 grams of heroin and 500 grams of cocaine, according to DOJ.

Jeter and Nelson were arrested last week, and Jeter was ordered detained until trial on Thursday. Nelson has a detention hearing today.

Jeter also faces four counts of distribution of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and one count of money laundering.

Nelson is also charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and cocaine. Monalim is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine.

When Jeter was arrested, federal agents and police seized about 16.4 kilograms of methamphetamine, 3.14 kilograms of counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, one kilogram of heroin, over two kilograms of cocaine, over 400 rounds of ammunition, two loaded handguns and over $400, 000 in cash, according to DOJ.

If convicted, Nelson, Jeter and Monalim face a minimum of 10 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million on the conspiracy charge.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation.