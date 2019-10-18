3 influencers share fun twists on the classic chocolate chip cookie originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com
It's the last day of "GMA" Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookie week and we have a sweet sendoff with not one but three great recipes from some big name baking influencers.
Sally McKenney from Sally’s Baking Addiction, Julia Smith from Delish and viral baker Wendy Kou all contributed their best cookie recipes.
Sally McKenny's Cake Batter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Ingredients:
1 1/4 cup (160 grams) all-purpose flour (level-spooned)
1 1/4 cup (190 grams) yellow or vanilla boxed cake mix (I typically use the dry vanilla cake mix)
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup (1.5 sticks or 170 grams) unsalted butter, softened to room temperature
1/2 cup (100 grams) granulated sugar
1/2 cup (100 grams) packed light brown sugar
1 egg (room temperature)
1 1/2 teaspoons of pure vanilla extract
1 cup (180 grams) chocolate chips (You can also use 1/2 cup of white and 1/2 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips)
1/2 cup (80 grams) sprinkles
In a large bowl, sift together flour, cake mix, salt, and baking soda. Set aside.
Using a hand mixer or a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream the softened butter and both sugars together on medium speed until smooth. Add the egg and mix on high until combined, about 1 minute. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl as needed. Add the vanilla and beat on high until combined. Add the flour mixture to the wet ingredients and mix on low-medium speed until just combined. Add the chocolate chips and sprinkles. Mix on low until the add-ins are evenly disbursed.
Cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate dough for at least 2 hours, or up to 3-4 days. This step is mandatory. The dough is fairly sticky, so chilling the dough is required in order to avoid the cookies from spreading too much. If you chill longer than 2 hours, make sure you roll the cookie dough into balls after the 2 hour mark. Place dough balls on a plate, cover tightly, and store in the refrigerator until ready to bake. You may also freeze the balls at this point for up to 3 months. (Then bake as directed adding 1 minute to the bake time without thawing.)
Once the dough has been chilled, preheat oven to 350 F. Line two large cookie sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats (always recommended for cookies).
Scoop rounded balls of the cold dough onto an ungreased baking sheet, use about 1 and 1/2 tablespoons of cookie dough per cookie. Shape your cookie dough balls to be “aller than they are wide, as pictured above. Press a few chocolate chips into the tops of the cookie dough balls, if desired. That makes a pretty cookie. Make sure to keep dough chilled when working in batches.
Bake the cookies for 10-12 minutes until edges are slightly browned. Mine take 10 minutes exactly. The centers will still appear very soft, but the cookies will set as they cool. You can also press a few more chips into the tops of the cookies at this point (the chips will melt down and stick from the warm cookies).
Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 4 minutes and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
Ingredients:
2 1/4 cups of all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened
3/4 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup granulated sugar
3/4 cup pumpkin puree
1 large egg
2 teaspoons of pure vanilla extract
2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375 F and line two large baking sheets with parchment paper.
In a small bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, pumpkin spice, and salt.
In a large bowl using a hand mixer, cream together butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Beat in pumpkin, egg, and vanilla extract until combined, then add flour mixture. Beat on low until no raw flour appears, then fold in chocolate chips. Refrigerate dough for 30 minutes.
Scoop 1-inch balls onto prepared baking sheets, 2-inches apart, and bake until puffed up and golden around edges, about 12 minutes.
Reprinted with permission from Delish’s new cookbook "Delish Insane Sweets: Bake Yourself a Little Crazy.”
Wendy Kou's Espresso Chocolate Chip Cookie Stuffed with Marshmallow
Ingredients:
2 cups plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon espresso powder
3/4 teaspoon baking powder
3/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup unsalted butter (room temperature)
1/2 cup white granulated sugar
1/2 cup dark brown sugar, packed
1 large egg (room temperature)
1 1/2 teaspoons of pure vanilla extract
1 1/2 tablespoons heavy cream
1/2 cup plus 2/3 cup chocolate chips
2/3 cup mini-marshmallows
4 tablespoons sprinkles
Whisk together the flour, espresso powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl, and set it to the side.
In the bowl to standing mixer, use the paddle attachment to cream together butter and sugars on medium speed. Once the texture is fluffy and color is light, then reduce the mixer speed to low.
Add in the egg. Once it is fully incorporated into the mixture, then add the pure vanilla extract, followed by heavy cream. With the mixer speed on low, add in the flour mixture and continue mixing until the cookie dough just comes together. Add in half of a cup of chocolate chips and allow the mixer to continue on low until the chocolate chips appear to be evenly distributed in the dough.
To assemble the cookie dough start by lining the jelly roll pan with parchment paper and use this as your work area for the assembly.
Divide the cookie dough into four equal parts. Roll each part into a ball and then use the palms of your hands to flatten to a round circle that is about five-inches in diameter. Place 1/3 cup of mini-marshmallows and place in the center of one of the cookie dough circles. Take one of the flattened cookie doughs and place on top of the marshmallows. Use your fingers to pinch together top and bottom edges of the cookie dough and then smooth out the edges for a seamless finish. Repeat these steps for the second cookie.
For finishing touches, place two tablespoons of sprinkles and spread all around on top of the cookie. Place one-third cup of chocolate chips and place them all-over on top of the cookie. Repeat these steps for the second cookie.
Place the tray with the cookies into the freezer and allow it rest for at least 20-30 minutes.
When ready to bake, preheat the oven for 350 F. Bake one cookie at a time on parchment paper in the center of the cookie sheet for 28 to 32 minutes, or until sides of cookie are golden brown.
Allow the cookie to cool down on the baking tray for about 20-30 minutes -- if moved too early to the cooling rack, the cookies may fall apart easily.
