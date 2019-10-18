3 influencers share fun twists on the classic chocolate chip cookie originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

It's the last day of "GMA" Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookie week and we have a sweet sendoff with not one but three great recipes from some big name baking influencers.

Sally McKenney from Sally’s Baking Addiction, Julia Smith from Delish and viral baker Wendy Kou all contributed their best cookie recipes.

Cake batter chocolate chip cookies from Sally's Baking Addiction.

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cup (160 grams) all-purpose flour (level-spooned)

1 1/4 cup (190 grams) yellow or vanilla boxed cake mix (I typically use the dry vanilla cake mix)

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup (1.5 sticks or 170 grams) unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

1/2 cup (100 grams) granulated sugar

1/2 cup (100 grams) packed light brown sugar

1 egg (room temperature)

1 1/2 teaspoons of pure vanilla extract

1 cup (180 grams) chocolate chips (You can also use 1/2 cup of white and 1/2 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips)

1/2 cup (80 grams) sprinkles

In a large bowl, sift together flour, cake mix, salt, and baking soda. Set aside.

Using a hand mixer or a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream the softened butter and both sugars together on medium speed until smooth. Add the egg and mix on high until combined, about 1 minute. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl as needed. Add the vanilla and beat on high until combined. Add the flour mixture to the wet ingredients and mix on low-medium speed until just combined. Add the chocolate chips and sprinkles. Mix on low until the add-ins are evenly disbursed.

Cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate dough for at least 2 hours, or up to 3-4 days. This step is mandatory. The dough is fairly sticky, so chilling the dough is required in order to avoid the cookies from spreading too much. If you chill longer than 2 hours, make sure you roll the cookie dough into balls after the 2 hour mark. Place dough balls on a plate, cover tightly, and store in the refrigerator until ready to bake. You may also freeze the balls at this point for up to 3 months. (Then bake as directed adding 1 minute to the bake time without thawing.)

Once the dough has been chilled, preheat oven to 350 F. Line two large cookie sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats (always recommended for cookies).

Scoop rounded balls of the cold dough onto an ungreased baking sheet, use about 1 and 1/2 tablespoons of cookie dough per cookie. Shape your cookie dough balls to be “aller than they are wide, as pictured above. Press a few chocolate chips into the tops of the cookie dough balls, if desired. That makes a pretty cookie. Make sure to keep dough chilled when working in batches.

Bake the cookies for 10-12 minutes until edges are slightly browned. Mine take 10 minutes exactly. The centers will still appear very soft, but the cookies will set as they cool. You can also press a few more chips into the tops of the cookies at this point (the chips will melt down and stick from the warm cookies).

Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 4 minutes and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Pumpkin chocolate chip cookies from Delish's new cookbook 'Delish Insane Sweets: Bake Yourself a Little Crazy.'

Ingredients:

2 1/4 cups of all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda