3-ingredient recipes to shake up your quarantine meal rut

For the past few months, our social lives have consisted of trading RSVPs for Zoom links. With quarantine restrictions beginning to ease, it’s time to start enjoying our renewed appreciation for a (safe) summer meal al fresco.

The first step? Trying out these three-ingredient recipes that will not only satisfy your taste buds but get you out of the kitchen and under the sun faster. Plus, who wouldn't want to spend less time in the grocery store right now?

Breakfast

3-Ingredient Greek Omelet Scramble by Grace Parisi

Nothing says breakfast quite like a cheesy omelet. This protein-rich recipe will leave you feeling full and energized for an outdoor workout or work-from-home meeting.

Lunch

Missy Robbins' Fettuccine with Buffalo Butter and Parmigiano Reggiano by Missy Robbins

The best part about this dish? Fresh parmigiano and the two-aisle trip to the grocery store required to make it. A creamy buffalo butter sauce and fettuccine is the perfect pairing for a luxurious meal.

Dinner

Sweet Chili Roasted Salmon by Jet Tila

Topping roasted salmon with a sweet chili sauce means you get to enjoy a weeknight dinner that's impressive enough to be served at a dinner party.

Sides

3-Ingredient Grilled Watermelon and Feta Skewers by Martha Stewart

Elevate your socially-distant picnic or backyard barbecue with refreshing watermelon, feta and basil skewers. Try lighting up the grill to take this recipe to the next level.

Dessert

Three-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies by Checka Ciammaichelli

Who knew that all it takes to satisfy those late-night cravings is an egg and a trip to the pantry? These peanut butter cookies are the perfect end to a sweet day.