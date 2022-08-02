3 ingredients to remove wine stains from carpet

TheStreet.com

Like clockwork, fast food joints are tackling on a new initiative: breakfast items. Breakfast items coming to fast food chains previously known for their lunch and dinner items have been a more common thing as of late. McDonalds is part of this war with its odd breakfast items like the McGriddle (warm, maple flavored griddle cakes with sausage patties in the middle) or Hot Cakes and Sausage (essentially pancakes, syrup, and a sausage patty).