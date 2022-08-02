3 ingredients to remove wine stains from carpet
Wine stains are tough, but you can get it out with just three items.
Like clockwork, fast food joints are tackling on a new initiative: breakfast items. Breakfast items coming to fast food chains previously known for their lunch and dinner items have been a more common thing as of late. McDonalds is part of this war with its odd breakfast items like the McGriddle (warm, maple flavored griddle cakes with sausage patties in the middle) or Hot Cakes and Sausage (essentially pancakes, syrup, and a sausage patty).
Pasta…for breakfast? It might sound a bit odd, but Chef Anne Burrell’s carbonara frittata can absolutely be served for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and though it looks impressive, it’s deceivingly simple to make. “You’re like, spaghetti in an omelet?” Burrell jokes. “Well, you put potatoes in an omelet sometimes. What’s the difference with the starch? It […]
It’s August, which means you’re either sweating, working or wishing you were on vacation …or if you’re like us, all three. Still, you’ll need to...
As an expert on nutrition, I like to buy items like roasted Brussels sprouts, blueberry goat cheese, teriyaki tofu, and sauerkraut at the store.
If you hate having to throw away fruits and veggies because they went bad after cutting them, Amazon has you covered with this genius kitchen hack.
Corkscrew pasta tossed with salami, cheese, veggies and a garlicky, herby, lemon dressing? Here's a recipe for the best pasta salad you will ever eat.
As a travel planner, I've brought my kids to a lot of restaurants at the parks. The Animal Kingdom spot has good food and fun characters.
Throughout my adult life, I've returned to this simple brown-butter pasta recipe that only calls for a few ingredients and takes about 15 minutes.
Love french toast? Make it a casserole with this delicious breakfast or brunch recipe that is almost entirely made the night before.
From boho to Japandi, modern to industrial, use this handy guide from AD to find the look that matches your taste
Make your days a little easier with some of the most genius products you never knew existed. Once you try them, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without them.
Jessie Shehan is the self-proclaimed queen of easy-peasy sweets.
Chef Jeanie Roland of Ellie's in Westerly talks about home cooking.
If you’re the type who loves to invest in heirloom pieces, then Le Creuset bakeware has probably been on your radar for quite some time. The Ina Garten-loved brand produces high-quality cast iron baking dishes that are meant to last a lifetime (and then some), and come in beautiful colors and patterns — including a […]
If you’re all about getting dinner on the table in a matter of minutes, then this viral TikTok recipe is for you. You only need three base ingredients to pull this dinner together in about 20 minutes and it all happens on a single sheet pan, so even cleanup is a breeze. And according to […]
It's a snack that's been around for more than 80 years, but "cowboy caviar" is recently getting a lot of attention on social media. Find out why (and how to make it).
August is here, and the heat seems to have no plans to let up. When it’s stifling hot outside, it’s not a good time to spend an hour in front of the stove — or to cook something heavy and hot for dinner. (What’s the opposite of soup? Because that’s what we need right now.) […]