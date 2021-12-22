3 injured, 1 arrested in Monday shooting

Dec. 22—A 16-year-old has been arrested following a shooting Monday that injured three men.

In a news release, Meridian Police Department Sgt. Heather Luebbers said the shooting occurred around 7 p.m. in the area of 5th Street and 45th avenue.

"At this time we know 3 to 5 individuals exchanged gunfire," she said.

Luebbers said one man was shot in the stomach, and was taken to the hospital after calling 911 from his home in the 300 block of 45th Ave.

"He went home and called 911 from there," she said. "He was transported to local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries."

Two other men, one shot in the chest and one in the hand, were taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle. Luebbers said the vehicle had also been struck by gunfire and had several bullet holes in it.

All three men are expected to recover from their injuries.

On Tuesday, MPD arrested Kedarius Earl, 16, in connection with the shooting. Earl is charged with aggravated assault, and his bond was set at $250,000. He is being charged as an adult.

Investigators believe the shooting was gang related, Luebbers said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available. Luebbers said MPD expects to make additional arrests as the investigation proceeds.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or call East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.