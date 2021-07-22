3 injured, 1 in critical condition in shooting at Jefferson Twp. night club

Jul. 22—Three people were shot, including a woman who is in critical condition, early Thursday morning at a Jefferson Township night club.

Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies responded to The K9 Club at at 5100 Germantown Pike around 1:13 a.m. on a reported shooting.

Deputies found a 30-year-old woman in the club's parking lot with a gunshot wound. She was transported to Miami Valley Hospital and is in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office was notified later that two men, ages 33 and 37, were at Miami Valley Hospital with gunshot wounds from the same shooting. Both men were treated and released from the hospital.

A preliminary investigation indicates the shooting started after two unidentified men got into an argument, which ended in gunfire in the club's parking lot, according to the sheriff's office. They left the scene before deputies arrived.

The sheriff's office's Special Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate the shooting. We will update this story as additional information is available.