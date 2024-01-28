3 injured, 1 critical in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after three people were injured in separate shootings early Sunday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after midnight, officers were called to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital on the report of a walk-in person shot. Officers located a male who had been shot and was reported to be in stable condition.

A police report listed damage to a grey Honda Accord that was shot on the passenger side four times and six times in the roof of the car. Police also located 70 bullets from different guns.

Then, around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 7200 block of East 21st Street on the report of a person shot. When officers, arrived, they located a male who had been shot in the leg. The victim was reported to be in stable condition, according to police.

Finally, just before 4 a.m., officers responded to Community Hospital East on the report of a walk-in person shot. Police say the male victim was listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3575. People who wish remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTTV CBS4Indy.