3 injured, 1 critically, after shooting in Norfolk

Norfolk police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person critically injured Friday evening.

Police said the call came in at about 6:20 p.m. Police responded to the 800 block of E. 25th St., and two females and a male were taken to the hospital. One female is in critical condition after the shooting, according to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Department.

No further information, including the ages of those who were shot, has been released, and the investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone who has more information on the shooting to submit a tip at p3tips.com/1126.