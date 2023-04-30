3 injured, 1 dead in overnight shooting, Athens-Clarke County police say

Athens-Clarke County police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and several injured.

Police said officers received reports of a shooting Sunday at 12:55 a.m. on Mitchell Bridge Road.

When officers arrived, they found 21-year-old Marquise Jackson of Athens, who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities added that three other individuals arrived at local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries related to this incident.

The identities of the three other victims have not been released.

Authorities have not asked if anyone was taken into custody or what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Sergeant Black at 762-400-7058.

The investigation remains ongoing.

